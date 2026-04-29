Tkachuk committed to Senators, ‘frustrated’ by rumors of desire to be elsewhere 

Brady Tkachuk said he’s “fully committed” to the Ottawa Senators and talk of him wanting to play elsewhere is frustrating.

“I feel like I’ve answered this hundreds of times,” Tkachuk said Wednesday. “I feel like I’ve never shown, never said, none of those things have ever come out of my mouth, and quite honestly it’s just getting frustrating. It’s becoming a distraction.

“I have been fully committed to this team, to this city and (the talk), it’s just become a distraction. Frustrating to deal with.”

Tkachuk, who missed the Senators’ end-of-season availability Monday due to the birth of his daughter, Lyla, held a press conference three days after they were swept in the Eastern Conference First Round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old forward and captain is signed for two more seasons with Ottawa. He said he plans to have his usual postseason talk with general manager Steve Staios, who is currently at the U18 World Championships in Slovakia.

Tkachuk had 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 60 regular-season games but was held off the score sheet in four Stanley Cup Playoff games. The Senators have qualified for the playoffs each of the past two seasons but have been eliminated in the first round, including a six-game loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs a year ago.