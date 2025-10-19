Marchand says 1st game vs. Bruins with Panthers in Boston should be 'weird'

Brad Marchand tries not to get too far ahead of himself. He tries not to think much beyond his next game. Which is why, normally, he might not know who is up next on the Florida Panthers' schedule, especially not a game a week away.
Except this one is no ordinary game. This one, Marchand knows is coming.
This one is in Boston.
"I've never been one to look ahead at games and schedule and stuff like that," Marchand told NHL.com by phone from Detroit, a week before the Panthers were set to play the Boston Bruins. "I think things that can make me nervous, I tend to avoid until they happen, just so I don't overthink them. I obviously have thought about it a little bit, but I think once we get there, we have three days before the game, so I think it'll kind of hit home a little bit more then."
It is not Marchand's first time back in Boston since the trade that shook up two franchises on March 7, at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, not even his first time at TD Garden. That happened a mere four days after the trade, when a still-stunned Marchand donned Panthers red in the arena he called home for his first 16 seasons in the NHL.
But he was injured and did not play in that game, a spectator only.
This time, he will play.
Marchand doesn't know how it will feel, how he will react, how they will react, when he takes the ice on Tuesday at TD Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS). He got a taste of playing in Boston as a visitor during the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, a Canadian playing in front of a pro-United States crowd on Causeway Street. Then, though, he was still the captain of the Bruins, a longtime fan favorite and beloved rat.
Now, he plays for the Panthers, the Bruins' hated rivals, with whom he won the Stanley Cup back in June.
Will he be nervous?
"Yeah, a little," Marchand admitted. "It's going to be weird. I think there's going to be a lot of different emotions, even playing in the 4 Nations for Canada was different. There's a mix. A mix of emotions being on the other side of it. There's a lot that goes with the situation I'm in now. So yeah, a mix of nerves, mix of emotions, happy and sad."