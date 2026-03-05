Brown ties it late, Devils rally for shootout win against Maple Leafs

Forward scores with 2:21 left in 3rd for New Jersey; Stolarz makes 44 saves for Toronto, which is 0-3-2 in past 5

Maple Leafs at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Connor Brown scored the tying goal with 2:21 remaining in the third period for the New Jersey Devils, who rallied for a 4-3 shootout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center on Wednesday.

Brown tied it 3-3 when he chipped the puck over Anthony Stolarz's glove off a centering pass from Arseny Gritsyuk as he crashed the net.

Gritsyuk had a goal and an assist, and Nico Hischier had two assists for the Devils (31-29-2), who have won three straight after five losses in a row. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves in his second straight start after a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt scored in the shootout and Markstrom stopped William Nylander and Auston Matthews to clinch the win.

The Devils were without defenseman Brett Pesce, who sustained a lower-body injury against the Panthers on Tuesday.

Nylander, Matias Maccelli, and Matthew Knies each scored for the Maple Leafs (27-24-11), who have lost five straight (0-3-2) and 11 of their past 14 (3-8-3). Stolarz made 44 saves.

Forwards Scott Laughton and Bobby McMann and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson did not play for roster management purposes.

Maccelli gave Toronto a 1-0 lead on a wrist shot from the slot at 5:26 of the first period.

Timo Meier scored his third goal in five games for New Jersey, making it 1-1 on a snap shot from the left hashmark at 7:55.

Nylander scored on a deflection off his lower back at the left post while on the power play at 3:20 of the second period to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead.

Gritsyuk tied it 2-2 with his second goal in as many games with a one-timer just after a New Jersey penalty had expired at 6:06 of the second.

Knies gave the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead when he batted the puck into the net from the right post at 13:50 of the third period.

Latest News

Golden Knights rally with 3 straight goals, defeat Red Wings in OT

Myers traded to Stars by Canucks for draft picks

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Weegar traded to Mammoth by Flames for Maatta, Castagna, picks 

Red Wings celebrate Kane for breaking U.S. scoring record with special ceremony

Blankenburg traded to Avalanche by Predators for pick

PWHL notebook: Winter Olympics break ends, Victoirie's hot streak

Devils honor Team USA women’s hockey team with ceremonial faceoff

Sherwood signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract to remain with Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Gibson day to day for Red Wings with upper-body injury

Hellebuyck reveals puck mark on goalie stick from iconic Olympic save

Oilers would be 'nightmare to deal with' in playoffs, Hradek says

NHL On Tap: Kraken, Devils, Canucks play home games amid trade rumors

Pettersson ignoring trade rumors, 'just trying to play a good game' for Canucks

Tanev out rest of season for Maple Leafs after core muscle surgery

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats