AHL notebook: Grand Rapids 1st to clinch playoff berth

Brandsegg-Nygard playing big role for Red Wings affiliate; goalie Black go-to option in Panthers system

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard for AHL notebook

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Patrick Williams
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

With the races in the American Hockey League heating up during its 90th anniversary season, NHL.com delivers the latest bi-weekly notebook breaking down all the happenings around the league.

Behind the play of Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings) became the first team to clinch a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Prospects for the Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning are also putting together strong seasons as the AHL season heads into its stretch drive.

Brandsegg-Nygard leads Grand Rapids to playoff berth

The Detroit Red Wings hope that foward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard is a big part of their future. In the meantime, he is in line to get valuable experience in the Calder Cup Playoffs this spring with their AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids.

The 20-year-old was named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 1 after he had five goals and an assist in three games. The Red Wings selected him in the first round (No. 15) of the 2024 NHL Draft, and he has divided his first season in North America between Detroit and Grand Rapids. He has one assist in nine games with the Red Wings and 37 points (16 goals, 121 assists) in 49 games, which is fourth among rookies.

Brandsegg-Nygard and fellow top prospect Sebastian Cossa have played key roles in leading Grand Rapids to the postseason. Cossa, a first-round pick (No. 15) in the 2021 NHL Draft, is 24-4-3 in 31 games with a 1.99 goals-against average and .927 save percentage. He is second in the AHL in wins and GAA and third in save percentage. The 23-year-old was recalled to the Red Wings on Wednesday under emergency conditions with John Gibson day to day because of an upper-body injury.

Grand Rapids is a league-best 42-8-3-1 (.815) and threatening to break the AHL record for points percentage (.775) set by Binghamton (New York Rangers) in 1992-93.

Black taking goaltending workload for Charlotte

Cooper Black has emerged as a go-to goalie option in his first full season with Charlotte (Florida Panthers).

The 24-year-old, who is 6-foot-8, was not drafted and played two seasons at Dartmouth University before signing a two-year entry-level contract with Florida on April 2, 2024. He split last season between Charlotte and the Florida's ECHL affiliate, Savannah, and 21-9-4 with a 2.49 GAA and .905 save percentage for the Checkers.

Black's 34 games are tied for fourth among AHL goalies.

Koivunen growing with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh Penguins) forward Ville Koivunen is building on a strong introduction to AHL play.

Named to the AHL All-Rookie Team last season, the 22-year-old added another honor this week. He was named the AHL Player of the Month for February after he had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 11 games. He has played 27 games with Pittsburgh this season and has five points (two goals, three assists). In 28 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists). The Carolina Hurricanes selected Koivunen in the second round (No. 51) of the 2021 NHL Draft and traded him in the deal that sent Jake Guentzel to Pittsburgh on March 7, 2024.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (36-14-4-2) is second in the Atlantic Division.

Duke thriving with Syracuse

Dylan Duke might be the next big find for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay has aggressively worked to find talent in the later rounds of the NHL Draft and then put those players through a rigorous development process with Syracuse. Duke, 22, is tied for second in the AHL with 27 goals and has 19 assists in 54 games. The Lightning chose him in the fourth round (No. 126) of the 2021 draft.

Duke played three seasons at the University of Michigan and had 49 points (26 goals, 23 assists) in 41 games in 2023-24. He had 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 62 games last season as a rookie.

Syracuse (33-17-3-1) is three points behind Laval for the North Division lead.

