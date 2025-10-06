Neely surprises Chara with news of number retirement

Zdeno Chara thought he was in trouble with Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely when Neely called Chara into a meeting last week.

That couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Instead, Neely met with Chara to show him where his jersey would hang at TD Garden after the Bruins retire his No. 33 on Jan. 15 before the Bruins face off against the Seattle Kraken.

The Bruins announced Tuesday that the team will retire Chara’s number this season, and sharing the news with Chara last week made for a heartwarming moment between “Big Zee” and Neely.

Neely took Chara to TD Garden under the guise of needing him for a photoshoot, but as soon as they got into the main arena, Neely changed his tune.

“Actually, Z, I’m full of crap,” Neely said to Chara in a social media video posted by the Bruins. “You see between 24 and 77, retired numbers banners? That’s where 33 is going to go this year.”

Chara is immediately overwhelmed with gratitude.

“Oh my gosh, thank you so much,” Chara said to Neely. “What an honor.

“You got me, first of all,” Chara said with a laugh. “I don’t know what to say. … I’m shocked. I’m surprised. Very grateful. I was wondering, am I in trouble a week into the job?”

The Bruins brought Chara back into the organization on Sept. 25 as a hockey operations adviser and mentor.