Neely surprises Chara with news of number retirement

Team president calls meeting with Bruins legend, shows him where jersey will hang

Chara number retirement

© Boston Bruins

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Zdeno Chara thought he was in trouble with Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely when Neely called Chara into a meeting last week.

That couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Instead, Neely met with Chara to show him where his jersey would hang at TD Garden after the Bruins retire his No. 33 on Jan. 15 before the Bruins face off against the Seattle Kraken.

The Bruins announced Tuesday that the team will retire Chara’s number this season, and sharing the news with Chara last week made for a heartwarming moment between “Big Zee” and Neely.

Neely took Chara to TD Garden under the guise of needing him for a photoshoot, but as soon as they got into the main arena, Neely changed his tune.

“Actually, Z, I’m full of crap,” Neely said to Chara in a social media video posted by the Bruins. “You see between 24 and 77, retired numbers banners? That’s where 33 is going to go this year.”

Chara is immediately overwhelmed with gratitude.

“Oh my gosh, thank you so much,” Chara said to Neely. “What an honor.

“You got me, first of all,” Chara said with a laugh. “I don’t know what to say. … I’m shocked. I’m surprised. Very grateful. I was wondering, am I in trouble a week into the job?”

The Bruins brought Chara back into the organization on Sept. 25 as a hockey operations adviser and mentor.

He retired from the NHL on Sept. 20, 2022, signing a one-day contract with Boston. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame and the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame with the Class of 2025.

Chara’s number will be the 13th retired by the Bruins and first since Willie O'Ree's No. 22 on Jan. 18, 2022.

He's eighth in franchise history in games played and third in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (69), short-handed points (19) and average ice time per game (24:29) by a defenseman. He won the 2009 Norris Trophy voted as best at his position and helped Boston win the Stanley Cup with a seven-game victory against the Vancouver Canucks in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

To wrap up the meeting last week, Neely gave Chara a letter from team owner Jeremy Jacobs.

"The rafters are a fitting home for 33, because there will never be another Zdeno Chara," Jacobs said in a statement. "From his skill, size and physical dominance on the ice, to his leadership in the locker room and impact on the Boston community, 'Zee' is a legend of the game and the ultimate Bruin."

Work meetings don’t normally get a good rap, but this one didn’t seem too bad.

