NHL Status Report: Gibson day to day for Red Wings with upper-body injury

Miller on injured reserve for Rangers; Doughty could return for Kings on Thursday

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Detroit Red Wings

John Gibson is day to day for the Red Wings because of an upper-body injury and will not play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS). The goalie allowed one goal on 11 shots in the first period of a 4-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday. He was replaced by Cam Talbot, who stopped 18 of 19 shots. "Gibson did skate today," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Wednesday. "He's feeling much better than he did the other day, but not quite ready to go in this game." Gibson is 23-12-2 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and four shutouts in 39 games this season. In 26 games since Dec. 2, he's 19-5-1 with a 2.08 GAA, .925 save percentage and four shutouts. Sebastian Cossa was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions and will back up Talbot against Vegas.

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The forward and Rangers captain played 19:23 and had an assist and two shots on goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. It is not related to the upper-body injury that forced Miller to miss seven games from Dec. 21-Jan. 5. He has 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 51 games this season. New York hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4).

Los Angeles Kings

Drew Doughty could return from a lower-body injury as soon as Thursday, when the Kings host the New York Islanders (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). Coach D.J. Smith also said it is possible the defenseman, who has missed two games, could rejoin the lineup before their current six-game homestand concludes against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Doughty was injured during an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 26. He has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and leads Los Angeles with an average ice time of 22:48 in 50 games. … The Kings are waiting on MRI results for forward Joel Armia, who sustained an upper-body injury against the Oilers.

Washington Capitals

Ethen Frank signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Capitals on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $2 million, and begins next season. The 28-year-old forward has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 53 games this season, his second in the NHL. Washington next plays at the Boston Bruins on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SN1, TVAS).

