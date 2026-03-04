NHL Status Report: Gibson day to day for Red Wings with upper-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Detroit Red Wings

John Gibson is day to day for the Red Wings because of an upper-body injury and will not play against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS). The goalie allowed one goal on 11 shots in the first period of a 4-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday. He was replaced by Cam Talbot, who stopped 18 of 19 shots. "Gibson did skate today," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said Wednesday. "He's feeling much better than he did the other day, but not quite ready to go in this game." Gibson is 23-12-2 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and four shutouts in 39 games this season. In 26 games since Dec. 2, he's 19-5-1 with a 2.08 GAA, .925 save percentage and four shutouts. Sebastian Cossa was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions and will back up Talbot against Vegas.