Hofer makes 34 saves, Blues hold off Kraken

Thomas gets 2 points, Schenn has 3 assists for St. Louis

Blues at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE — Joel Hofer made 34 saves, and the St. Louis Blues held off the Seattle Kraken for a 3-2 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist, Brayden Schenn had three assists, and Logan Mailloux and Dylan Holloway each scored for the Blues (23-29-9), who have won two straight and improved to 3-1-0 since the Olympic break, including a 5-1 victory over Seattle on Feb. 26.  

Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist, and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken (29-23-9), who had won their previous two. Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves. 

Schwartz gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead just 31 seconds into the game when he buried the rebound of Adam Larsson's right point shot between Hofer's pads.

Mailloux scored his second goal in as many games to tie it 1-1 at 6:50 of the first, collecting the rebound of a Jimmy Snuggerud shot behind the net and beating Grubauer to the far post with a wraparound. Snuggerud became the first Blues rookie to record a point in four straight road games since Robert Fabbri in 2015-16 (four games). 

Holloway put St. Louis up 2-1 while the teams skated 4-on-4 at 7:40 of the second period. He drove to the crease and redirected Cam Fowler’s shot pass from the top of the right face-off circle into an open net.

Thomas increased the lead to 3-1 at 1:33 of the third period when lifted a wrist shot past Grubauer to the glove side off a pass from Schenn.

Dunn cut the deficit to 3-2 at 13:34. Jordan Eberle sent a centering pass from below the goal line to Dunn, who scored from in front with a snap shot past Hofer's glove under the bar.

After Blues defenseman Justin Faulk was called for a delay of game penalty with 2:06 left in the third period, and with Grubauer pulled for the extra attacker, Seattle pushed but could not find the tying goal despite the 6-on-4 advantage.

