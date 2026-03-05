Golden Knights rally with 3 straight goals, defeat Red Wings in OT

Hertl set up Mitch Marner’s goal that tied it 3-3 at 16:36 of the third period, then scored from the low slot to win it.

Marner had a goal and two assists, and Reilly Smith and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Golden Knights (29-19-14), who had lost three straight, including a 3-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Adin Hill made 23 saves.

Alex DeBrincat and Simon Edvinsson each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (35-20-7), who led 3-1 going into the third and were 23-1-3 this season when leading after two periods. Cam Talbot made 21 saves in Detroit’s first home game since Jan. 31.

The Red Wings haven’t won consecutive games since a three-game winning streak from Jan. 16-21.

After Smith gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:50 of the first period, Emmitt Finnie tied it 1-1 at 5:58 with a wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Edvinsson beat everyone to a loose puck in the slot and flipped a shot over Hill’s glove to make it 2-1 at 15:15. Fifty-nine seconds later, DeBrincat put an off-balance shot under Hill’s glove for a 3-1 lead at 16:14.

Barbashev cut it to 3-2 at 11:37 of the third, tapping in a rebound at the right side of the net.

Marner then tied it by scoring in front after Hertl’s pass from behind the net.

The Red Wings appeared to score the go-ahead goal with 19 seconds left, but Mason Appleton was ruled to have batted the puck in with his hand.