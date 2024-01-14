McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins defeat Blues to extend point streak to 5

McAvoy scored on a wrist shot from the right circle after stealing the puck from Blues forward Robert Thomas in the neutral zone.

Brad Marchand scored twice, and Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves for the Bruins (25-8-9), who had lost three straight but extended their point streak to five games (2-0-3).

Jake Neighbours and Oskar Sundqvist scored power-play goals, and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves for the Blues (21-18-2), who had won three of four.

Marchand put Boston ahead 1-0 at 5:02 of the first when he pulled a loose puck from below the goal line and lifted it near side over Binnington.

Hayes tied it 1-1 at 6:07 with a one-timer off a pass by Kasperi Kapanen from behind the net.

Hayes had a second goal overturned at 9:55 when the Bruins successfully challenged that Hayes was offside prior to the goal.

McAvoy restored the Bruins' lead 2-1 at 6:26 of the second, shooting five-hole on Binnington after a St. Louis turnover.

Neighbours tied it 2-2 at 10:57 on the power play off a cross-crease pass by Jordan Kyrou.

Marchand's 5-on-3 power-play goal gave Boston a 3-2 lead at 7:43 of the third period.

Sundqvist made it 3-3 at 14:47 when he tipped a Scott Perunovich shot at the top of the crease on the power play.