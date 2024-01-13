Nylander, Marner, Rielly of Maple Leafs, 4 Canucks added to All-Star roster

Chosen in fan vote; Miller, Pettersson, Boeser, Demko to represent Vancouver

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will have multiple players at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend thanks to NHL fans.

Maple Leafs forwards William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and defenseman Morgan Rielly were added to the All-Star Game rosters via the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual announced by the NHL on Saturday and will join forward Auston Matthews when they host the event at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 1-3. It will be the third All-Star Game appearance for Marner, and the first for Nylander and Rielly.

Canucks forwards J.T. Miller (first appearance), Brock Boeser (second), Elias Pettersson (fourth), and goalie Thatcher Demko (second) were also voted in and will join defenseman Quinn Hughes in Toronto.

More than 36 million votes were cast over eight days in the fan vote. Demko led all players with 1,398,699 while Nylander was second in the vote and led all skaters with 1,393,578. Coloroado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar also topped 1 million votes with 1,065,367.

Last All-Star Fan Vote players revealed

Earlier Saturday, goalie Alexandar Georgiev of the Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, and goalies Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins were named the first five winners of the fan vote .

Those 12 (eight skaters, four goalies) will join the 32 players selected by the League, including Matthews and Hughes, who were announced Jan. 4

In addition to the five fan vote winners, the NHL announced the 10 All-Stars who will participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. Those players are David Pastrnak of the Bruins, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Oilers, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, MacKinnon, Makar, Matthews, Nylander and Pettersson.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, which will determine the final two participants of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, is now open online at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) and closes on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. All X votes will be combined with online vote totals.

All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, will have a completely new look this year. The player draft will return as part of a new event: NHL All-Star Thursday.

Celebrities will be paired with captains for the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft (6 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN). They will pick the four teams of 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the NHL All-Star Game.

Learn more about the new format for the 2024 All-Star Skills Competition

The NHL Alumni Association will announce its Man of the Year in a tribute to the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, their last team to win the Stanley Cup (SN). The Professional Women's Hockey League will also play a 3-on-3 game (SN, ESPN+).

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game, which will take place Feb. 3, will be available on ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC and TVAS.

The skills competition, which will be held Feb. 2 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), will have a new look this year as well, with 12 NHL All-Stars competing for points in eight events, with the NHL All-Star who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million.

Each player will compete in four of the first six events listed below, earning points for their respective finish in each event.

The events are: Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater; Rogers NHL Hardest Shot; Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling; NHL One Timers; NHL Passing Challenge; Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting.

The top eight point-earners will advance to the seventh event, the Honda NHL Shootout, where each player will choose which goalie they shoot against. Following the Honda NHL Shootout, the top six point-earners will advance to the eighth and final event, the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course, where the point totals are doubled.

"We've decided to add a third night to an already vibrant weekend," NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said. "We felt like this was a year to make some changes."

Tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL. In addition, tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. NHL All-Star Thursday is open to the public and tickets are available here.

NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Mass Mutual winners:

Skaters
 Team
Votes
William Nylander
Toronto Maple Leafs
1,393,578
Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
1,065,367
Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
976,716
Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
967,975
Mitchell Marner
Toronto Maple Leafs 
946,154
J.T. Miller
Vancouver Canucks
839,215
Morgan Rielly
Toronto Maple Leafs
830,480
Brock Boeser
Vancouver Canucks
762,378
Goaltenders
Team
Votes
Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks 
1,398,699
Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
712,100
Alexandar Georgiev
Colorado Avalanche
584,071
Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
578,739

Complete 2024 NHL All-Star Game rosters:

Player (All-Star Appearance)

F Frank Vatrano, ANA (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (4th)

F David Pastrnak, BOS (4th)

G Jeremy Swayman, BOS (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (3rd)

F Elias Lindholm, CGY (1st)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (3rd)

F Connor Bedard, CHI (1st)

G Alexandar Georgiev, COL (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (5th)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (3rd)

F Mathew Barzal, NYI (3rd)

G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (2nd)

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (4th)

F Travis Konecny, PHI (2nd)

F Sidney Crosby, PIT (6th)

F Tomas Hertl, SJS (2nd)

F Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA (1st)

F Robert Thomas, STL (1st)

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (5th)

D Cale Makar, COL (3rd)

F Boone Jenner, CBJ (1st)

G Jake Oettinger, DAL (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, DET (2nd)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (5th)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (7th)

G Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA (2nd)

F Sam Reinhart, FLA (1st)

G Cam Talbot, LAK (2nd)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (3rd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (3rd)

F Filip Forsberg, NSH (2nd)

F Mitchell Marner, TOR (3rd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (5th)

F William Nylander, TOR (1st)

D Morgan Rielly, TOR (1st)

F Brock Boeser, VAN (2nd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (2nd)

D Quinn Hughes, VAN (2nd)

F J.T. Miller, VAN (1st)

F Elias Pettersson, VAN (4th)

F Jack Eichel, VGK (4th)

F Tom Wilson, WSH (2nd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (4th)

