Nylander, Marner, Rielly of Maple Leafs, 4 Canucks added to All-Star roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will have multiple players at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend thanks to NHL fans.
Maple Leafs forwards William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and defenseman Morgan Rielly were added to the All-Star Game rosters via the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual announced by the NHL on Saturday and will join forward Auston Matthews when they host the event at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 1-3. It will be the third All-Star Game appearance for Marner, and the first for Nylander and Rielly.
Canucks forwards J.T. Miller (first appearance), Brock Boeser (second), Elias Pettersson (fourth), and goalie Thatcher Demko (second) were also voted in and will join defenseman Quinn Hughes in Toronto.
More than 36 million votes were cast over eight days in the fan vote. Demko led all players with 1,398,699 while Nylander was second in the vote and led all skaters with 1,393,578. Coloroado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar also topped 1 million votes with 1,065,367.