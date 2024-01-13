Nylander, Marner, Rielly of Maple Leafs, 4 Canucks added to All-Star roster

Earlier Saturday, goalie Alexandar Georgiev of the Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, and goalies Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins were named the first five winners of the fan vote .

Those 12 (eight skaters, four goalies) will join the 32 players selected by the League, including Matthews and Hughes, who were announced Jan. 4

In addition to the five fan vote winners, the NHL announced the 10 All-Stars who will participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. Those players are David Pastrnak of the Bruins, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Oilers, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, MacKinnon, Makar, Matthews, Nylander and Pettersson.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, which will determine the final two participants of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, is now open online at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) and closes on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. All X votes will be combined with online vote totals.

All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, will have a completely new look this year. The player draft will return as part of a new event: NHL All-Star Thursday.

Celebrities will be paired with captains for the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft (6 p.m. ET; SN, ESPN). They will pick the four teams of 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the NHL All-Star Game.