Panthers score 4 in 1st, open Cup defense with win against Bruins

It was the season opener for each team.

Sam Bennett scored twice, and Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who raised their Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters before the game. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves.

Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist for the Bruins. David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha and Trent Frederic also scored.

Jeremy Swayman did not play after missing all of training camp before signing an eight-year, $66 million contract on Sunday. Joonas Korpisalo, who was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on June 24 for goaltender Linus Ullmark, allowed six goals on 35 shots.

Bennett gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 6:27 of the first period, winning a battle with Brandon Carlo near the right post and tapping a rebound into the open net.

Eetu Luostarinen made it 2-0 at 7:31. Korpisalo stopped Reinhart's initial attempt, but Luostarinen lifted in the rebound in the crease.

Zacha cut it to 2-1 at 15:33 with a short-handed goal, roofing a shot short side from the top of the left circle off a pass from Elias Lindholm.

Reinhart responded with his own short-handed goal to make it 3-1 at 18:34. He skated down the left wing, moved the puck inside on McAvoy, and scored with a shot that went off Korpisalo’s left shoulder.

Bennett scored his second of the period at 19:34 to push the lead to 4-1.

Jonah Gadjovich made it 5-1 at 9:12 of the second period, jamming in a backdoor pass from Jesper Boqvist.

McAvoy made it 5-2 at 12:32, scoring five-hole after Bobrovsky couldn't glove down John Beecher's initial shot.

Rodrigues extended the lead to 6-2 at 6:26 of the third period with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Frederic made it 6-3 at 16:51 with a one-timer off a backhanded pass from Justin Brazeau.

Pastrnak got the Bruins to within 6-4 with a power-play goal with 1:45 remaining. His intended pass from the left circle redirected five-hole off the skate of Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.