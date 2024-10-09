Verhaeghe signs 8-year contract with Panthers

Forward could have become UFA after season, scored 34 goals in 2023-24

carter_100824

© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Carter Verhaeghe signed an eight-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 29-year-old forward, who is in the final season of a three-year contract he signed with Florida on July 28, 2021, could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Verhaeghe had 72 points (34 goals, 38 assists) in 76 regular-season games last season. He also had 21 points, including a team-leading 11 goals in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Panthers win the Cup for the first time in their history.

“Carter is one of our most trusted players. South Florida has watched him evolve into one of the NHL’s most elite goal-scorers while also being a relentless forechecker,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “His willpower and perseverance have allowed him to repeatedly succeed as a critical performer on the biggest stages. He is an integral part of our team now and into the future, and we are thrilled to see him remain a part of our core group.”

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third round (No. 82) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Verhaeghe has 249 points (127 goals, 122 assists) in 330 regular-season games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Panthers. He also has 55 points (26 goals, 29 assists) in 69 playoff games, winning the Cup with the Lightning in 2020.

