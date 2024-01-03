Van Riemsdyk sparks Bruins past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Has goal, 2 assists; Columbus loses 5th in 6 games

Recap: Boston Bruins @ Columbus Blue Jackets 1.2.24

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists to help the Boston Bruins to their fourth straight win, 4-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Danton Heinen and Trent Frederic scored, and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for the Bruins (23-7-6).

Kent Johnson scored, and Spencer Martin made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets (12-19-8), who have lost five of six (1-2-3).

Shattenkirk gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 2:12 of the second period from the right wall above the face-off circle. He has three goals in the past three games.

Johnson tied it 1-1 at 4:06, taking a pass from Ivan Provorov in the high slot and scoring with a snap shot.

Van Riemsdyk, who was scratched in the previous game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, put the Bruins ahead 2-1 on the power play at 13:07. A shot from the point by Hampus Lindholm deflected off teammate Jake DeBrusk’s stick in the slot, and van Riemsdyk tipped the puck in front.

Heinen made it 3-1 at 7:29 of the third period on the rebound of van Riemsdyk’s shot, and Frederic extended the lead to 4-1 at 15:54 from low in the right circle, finishing a 2-on-1 with van Riemsdyk.

