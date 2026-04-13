Bruins edge Blue Jackets, who fail to gain in Metropolitan race

Kuraly has 3 points for Boston; Columbus remains 2 points out of playoff spot

Bruins at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Mark Kastelicscored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Joonas Korpisalo made 35 saves  for the Boston Bruins, who pushed the Columbus Blue Jackets to the brink of elimination from Stanley Cup Playoff contention with a 3-2 win at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.

Kastelic made it 3-2 at 10:22 of the third period with a shot from low in the left circle to the upper right corner during a delayed penalty.

He also had an assist, Sean Kuraly had a goal and two assists against his former team, and Henri Jokiharju had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (44-27-10), who were 0-3-2 in their previous five games. James Hagens, the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had an assist in his NHL debut.

Boston has clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and is two points ahead of the Ottawa Senators for the first wild card in the Eastern Conference with one game left. The Senators have a game in hand.

Mason Marchment and Adam Fantilli scored, and Jet Greaves made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (40-29-12), who are 3-8-1 in the past 11 games.

The Blue Jackets trail the Philadelphia Flyers by two points for third place in the Metropolitan Division with one game remaining, one fewer than the Flyers but Columbus holds the tiebreaker. The Washington Capitals are one point behind the Flyers and finish the regular season at Columbus on Tuesday.

Marchment made it 1-0 at 3:59 of the first period. He was parked to the right of the net to redirect a shot from the left point by Dante Fabbro.

Kuraly scored at 10:31 to make it 1-1 off a double tip. Jokiharju’s shot was touched first by Kastelic before Kuraly’s deflection.

The shots at that point favored the Blue Jackets 10-1. 

Jokiharju made it 2-1 at 19:41 of the second period from the right dot after Kuraly won a puck battle below the goal line. Hagens, a 19-year-old forward, had the secondary assist.

Fantilli tied it 2-2 at 1:27 of the third period with a breakaway snap shot after a long pass by Danton Heinen.

Latest News

Ovechkin 'will think about' 1 more year with Capitals after season concludes

Suzuki surpasses 100 points, Canadiens eliminate Islanders from playoff race

NHL Status Report: Dobson to miss start of playoffs for Canadiens

Thompson makes 24 saves, Capitals shut out Penguins to gain in Metropolitan

Penguins fan dresses up as coach Muse, sits rink side

Crosby, Ovechkin take opening face-off in 100th game against each other

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Races remain tight on 6-game Sunday

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bednar won’t coach Avalanche next 2 games after being hit by puck

NHL EDGE stats behind Caufield’s ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy chances

Blues miss playoffs for 3rd time in 4 seasons, Thomas injury among factors

Kraken miss playoffs for 3rd straight season, penalty kill among factors

Red Wings miss playoffs for 10th straight season, scoring woes among factors

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 12

Canucks tie game late in 3rd period, edge Sharks in shootout