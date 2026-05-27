Avalanche lose West Final, Makar injury, offensive issues among factors

Lackluster power play, inability to hold leads also reasons for elimination

Kadri_Avs_dejected

© David Becker/NHLI

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

The Colorado Avalanche were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Avalanche held leads in Game 2 and Game 3 but lost each. Before this series, they were 5-0 in the playoffs when scoring first.

Colorado advanced to the conference final by sweeping the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and defeating the Minnesota Wild in five games in the second round.

Colorado (55-16-11) won the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best record in the regular season. They are the fifth Presidents' Trophy winner to be swept in a postseason series.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Joel Kiviranta, F; Brett Kulak, D; Brent Burns, D; Jack Ahcan, D; Nick Blankenburg, D

Potential restricted free agents: Jack Drury, F; Zakhar Bardakov, F

Potential 2026 Draft picks: 8

Here are five reasons why the Avalanche were eliminated:

1. Top forwards went into hibernation

The Avalanche scored seven goals in four games, with just four of them coming from their top-six forwards (three from Gabriel Landeskog; one from Valeri Nichushkin). That is not a recipe for success for a team that averaged 4.11 goals per game across the first two rounds of the postseason and scored a League-best 298 goals in 82 regular-season games.

Nathan MacKinnon had 127 points (53 goals, 74 assists) in the regular season and 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in his first nine playoff games. However, he had two assists against Vegas. Martin Necas, coming off his first 100-point season (32 goals, 68 assists), finished with two assists against Vegas. Brock Nelson had 65 points (33 goals, 32 assists) in the regular season. He did not have a point in this series and was minus-4.

2. Power play can't convert

The Avalanche were surprisingly less than lethal on the power play this season despite their offensive prowess. They converted on 17. 1 percent of their chances in the regular season, which ranked 27th in the League. After partially fixing that problem against the Minnesota Wild in the second round (5-for-13), it declined against Vegas, scoring just once in 10 tries. Vegas wasn't much better at 2-for-11, but was delivering more consistently at even strength.

NHL Tonight's Western Conference Final series summary

3. Injury bug bites hard

All-everything defenseman Cale Makar, a finalist for the Norris Trophy as the top player at his position during the regular season, sustained an upper-body injury during the second round and never was right again. He missed the first two games against Vegas and was limited in the final two games. Makar averaged 27:22 of ice time in those games but his impact was blunted. He didn't have a point after having five (four goals, one assist) in his first nine playoff games.

The trickle-down effect across the lineup during his absence was palpable. The Avalanche were out of sorts, couldn't transition the puck and had trouble maintaining time in the offensive zone. Their power play, without its quarterback, was disorganized. Depth defensemen were asked to step up and take on more minutes and additional responsibilities and, for the most part, fell short. MacKinnon was hobbled for the second half of Game 3 after blocking a shot and that hampered the comeback push. Nichushkin missed Game 4 because of a lower-body injury.

4. Lack of a big save

Goalie Scott Wedgewood played the first three games of the Western Conference Final and was not bad, but was not elite and could not hold the lead when it mattered.

In Game 1, he gave up the first three goals of the game, killing the enthusiasm in Ball Arena. The Avalanche rallied but lost 4-2.

In Game 2, he was brilliant for the first 49 minutes, and Colorado was trying to nurse a 1-0 lead to the finish line. Instead, he gave up goals to Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev in a span of 2:07 and the Avalanche lost 3-1 after Barbashev added an empty-net goal. Afterward, Wedgewood said he would like to have one, if not both, goals back.

In Game 3, the Avalanche jumped to a 3-0 lead and appeared primed to make it a series. Instead, Stone scored on the power play 19 seconds into the second period and the rally was on. William Karlsson and Keegan Kolesar each scored their first goal of this postseason to tie it at 3-3 and Tomas Hertl scored the game-winner 8:21 into the third.

Wedgewood allowed nine goals on 73 shots in this series for an .877 save percentage. Mackenzie Blackwood played Game 4 and stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 2-0 loss.

5. Chasing games

The Avalanche played from ahead from the drop of the puck this season, running away in the regular season on their way to the Presidents' Trophy. They never lost three games in a row in regulation this season and only lost consecutive games in regulation three times.

Entering this series, they were 45-0-0 this season when leading after two periods. But none of that mattered against Vegas. The Avalanche never got the lead in the opening or closing games. They blew leads in the other two games, including a 3-0 lead in Game 3. They trailed for 73:36 in this series and were unprepared and unable to find their way back into games against a very stout Vegas defense.

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