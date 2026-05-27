Size, length on defense go long way to determining Stanley Cup hopes

The neutral zone right now seems to be one of the most important zones in the game and a focus on how you can disrupt other teams forecheck and their attack.

At the end of the day, you have to play below the tops of circles and spend extended time in the offensive zone to wear teams down. I think goalies are so good that they're able to make the first save, and teams can collapse and protect against second opportunities off the rush. You need to catch goalies on off nights. There aren't many times when you're going to have multiple nights where a goalie has an off night during the playoffs. If they are, they probably haven't gotten that far.

I think you must have sustainable offensive zone time in the playoffs. It can't be a one-and-done kind of situation where you go down, take a shot and then it's coming back the other way pretty quick. You have to gain momentum by playing in the offensive zone and wearing the other team's defense down.

Vegas has kind of built upon its game since making the coaching change to John Tortorella and, for whatever reason, the Golden Knights have dialed their game in.

Really, you have to go back to how well Vegas has played in the neutral zone. I don't think it's changed anything in the defensive zone because, as a big and strong group, it has always been a tough team to play against. The Golden Knights have made some moves on their back end over the last two years, whether it's Rasmus Andersson or Noah Hanifin, who are each big bodies who can skate, defend well, and move pucks. You're seeing some players that might not have had great endings to their season, who are now really picking their game up and playing really well. But at the end of the day, their top players are their top players.

Forward Mark Stone comes back into the lineup after missing a few games and scores. Forward Mitch Marner continues to play really well, and center Jack Eichel, who was playing well but not contributing a lot offensively, has kind of taken off. Forward Ivan Barbashev is chipping in. Forward Tomas Hertl was struggling prior to the series against Colorado but scored a big goal (in a 5-3 win in Game 3). The Golden Knights are finding other avenues to score and some of the players who were struggling a bit seem to be finding their game right now, and that's dangerous.

I want to add that health also plays a part in playoff success. It gets to the point where it is a battle of attrition. I don't think any team gets to this point without having injuries, but it comes down to how severe those injuries are, and is a team can maintain how they want to play without those players. I think when players start dropping out of the lineup, it's tough to continue to play the way you want to have success, especially when they're important players. You're not going to replace a defenseman like Cale Makar (in Colorado), but it goes both ways.

I think the team that's banged up more has a harder time getting to the finish line.