Miller ‘does it all’ for Hurricanes in Game 4 win in Eastern Final

Miller has a career-high eight points (all assists) in 12 playoff games.

“A great defenseman,” forward Sebastian Aho said. “He kind of does it all. He skates well, he has a really long reach that kind of breaks up plays a lot. He has really good offensive instinct as well, so he’s really been a great player for sure.”

Miller was partly responsible for the Hurricanes not being able to reach the Cup Final in previous years. In 2021-22, the Rangers defeated the Hurricanes in seven games in the second round, and then did it again in 2023-24, beating them in six games in the second round.

Each time, New York was halfway to the Cup Final, but each time lost in six games in the Conference Final, to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022 and the Florida Panthers in 2024.

Miller said playing against Carolina was never an easy task.

“I remember the first time playing against Carolina, I always talk about this, but my first time in Carolina, the first period, I think the shots were 15-2 and I think I went back for 12 breakouts and maybe got out on one of them,” Miller said. “So it’s definitely a new perspective to be a part of and not looking back. It’s been fun.”

Fun and rewarding, with Miller one win from doing something he couldn’t do in New York, play in the Cup Final. To make that happen, Miller said the Hurricanes have to keep doing their thing.

“Not change anything,” he said. “I think we’ve brought that intensity since Game 1 of the playoffs, and I don’t think anything has to change.”