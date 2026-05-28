Hurricanes dominate from start in Game 4 win

They did everything that’s needed to win in the playoffs, using a ferocious forecheck, hitting all over the ice and blocking 18 shots.

They didn’t give the Canadiens any room to breathe, made Montreal look slow, undecisive and tentative, and unlike in their first two wins of the series in Games 2 and 3, they put their opponent away in regulation -- really in the first period -- not needing overtime to finish the job.

“I thought we were solid,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “There are certain areas we could be much better at, but it’s tough to pick apart that game.”

Despite getting to their game from the moment the puck dropped, the Hurricanes couldn’t get on the scoreboard, mostly because Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes was sharp in the early going, making his best save on a Jackson Blake breakaway 2:07 into the game.

But the Hurricanes did what they always do: Stick to the plan.

“I liked our start, but then we had a couple of good opportunities, we had a breakaway, we had some (plays where I) thought this could be good,” Brind’Amour said. “I liked that we didn’t score there but we just kept going. It was kind of a theme tonight, I just felt like we were good from start to finish and obviously that was the result we got.”

Carolina found its scoring touch, putting the game away with three goals in a span of 2:47.

The decisive stretch began with 5:42 left in the first period. With Montreal on the power play, Canadiens forward Zachary Bolduc took a hooking penalty in the offensive zone against Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, resulting in 30 seconds of 4-on-4. Just 11 seconds after the Hurricanes went on the eventual power play, Sebastian Aho buried a one-time pass from Ehlers past Dobes at 14:59.

Carolina smelled blood.

Just 1:08 later, Hurricanes defenseman K'Andre Miller brought the puck down the right side, cut to the net and sent the puck toward the crease, where Jordan Staal outmuscled Canadiens forward Josh Anderson and redirected the puck past Dobes to make it 2-0 at 16:07.