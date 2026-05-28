Canadiens unable to dig out of early hole in Game 4 loss to Hurricanes

The Hurricanes, who won Games 2 and 3 in overtime despite similarly smothering the Canadiens, lead the best-of-7 series 3-1. They can close it out and advance to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final when they play Game 5 at Lenovo Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"They're playing good hockey, they're making it hard on us for sure, but we've got to find more answers," Canadiens forward Alex Newhook said. "We've got to find more answers as individuals as well, hold ourselves to higher standards that we can be better than what we've been. We do that, regroup here and be hungry going into Game 5."

From the Canadiens' side, the first period was a clinic of everything you can't do against the Hurricanes.

They were slow to make decisions, not good when you don't have much time anyway. They were slow to move the puck, even worse when time and space are already limited. They were sloppy with it in their own zone, where Carolina's forecheck coupled with that carelessness caused turnover after turnover after turnover, filling the Hurricanes' tank each time.

"We have the players with the most space with the puck and we don't skate enough," St. Louis said. "We pass it to a player with no space so you kind of play into their pressure."

For some reason, going against everything St. Louis had been talking about since the end of Game 3 on Monday, the Canadiens at times stubbornly attempted make possession plays with the puck instead of simply getting rid of it with the intention of winning a battle to get it back.

"We're not playing fast enough when we have the puck with our feet," St. Louis said. "We're not playing fast enough off the puck so we can kind of bypass the pressure. And they've got really, really good sticks."