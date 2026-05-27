Kennedy dies at 90, was member of 1st Flyers team

In 603 regular-season games for the Chicago Black Hawks, Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers and finally the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kennedy 178 points (70 goals, 108 assists) and 888 penalty minutes.

In three trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he had six points (two goals, four assists) in 12 games. But it was his one for Toronto, against Boston in Game 1 of the 1969 Quarterfinals, that was his most memorable as he had 38 of his 64 penalty minutes.

The Bruins won that game 10-0 at Boston Garden, with Boston outshooting their visitor 51-40. Phil Esposito scored four goals, and Johnny Bucyk and Derek Sanderson each had two. Kennedy tagged by referee John Ashley with four minor penalties, two fighting majors, a misconduct and a game misconduct.

On the bright side, he was only minus-1 in the blowout loss.