Kennedy dies at 90, was member of 1st Flyers team

Forbes Kennedy never was going to make his way in the NHL for his silky scoring touch or playmaking skills. So from 1956-69, the hard-nosed Maritimer ground out a career with five teams as a hybrid tank/bulldozer, flattening anyone in his path or anyone who dared to get within a few strides of it.
Born in Dorchester, New Brunswick but beloved in his adopted home of Prince Edward Island, where he moved with his family two weeks after his birth, Kennedy died Monday at age 90, stories of his rugged career being shared with relish by islanders who adored him on and off the ice.