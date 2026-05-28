Roberston takes batting practice before Texas Rangers game

Jason Robertson kept his eye on the ball on Wednesday.

The Dallas Stars forward joined the Texas Rangers for batting practice before their game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

In a video posted by the Rangers on social media, Robertson said he hoped his swing has improved since his last outing with the team in 2023 and discussed his approach.

“Keep my eye on the ball and know that the bat isn’t as long as a hockey stick, so you can’t really reach for it and you can’t really get after it,” Roberston said in the video.