Roberston takes batting practice before Texas Rangers game

Stars forward enjoys night out at Globe Life Field

Robo bp Texas Rangers

© Dallas Stars

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jason Robertson kept his eye on the ball on Wednesday.

The Dallas Stars forward joined the Texas Rangers for batting practice before their game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

In a video posted by the Rangers on social media, Robertson said he hoped his swing has improved since his last outing with the team in 2023 and discussed his approach.

“Keep my eye on the ball and know that the bat isn’t as long as a hockey stick, so you can’t really reach for it and you can’t really get after it,” Roberston said in the video.

Later, the Stars forward joined the Rangers pregame show to discuss his batting performance.

“I just wanted redemption form three years ago,” Robertson said in the Rangers Sports Network interview. “Try to hit some balls, see where I got it, see where my game developed. I picked up a little golf since then, so I’d like to think a little bit of that rotation kind of translated, but I don’t know if it did much.”

Robertson’s offseason is off to a swinging start.

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