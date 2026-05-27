Hurricanes’ 4th line making ‘big’ impact in Eastern Final

MONTREAL -- If you're stunned to see Eric Robinson, Mark Jankowski and William Carrier at the top of the Carolina Hurricanes' scoring leaders in the Eastern Conference Final, then we welcome you to the series and hope you remain tuned in until the end.

Indeed, Carolina's fourth line is one of the main reasons the Hurricanes have a 2-1 lead on the Montreal Canadiens heading into Game 4 of the best-of-7 series at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).

"They’ve been great," Carolina forward Nikolaj Ehlers said. "Especially in these last two games, they've really been setting the tone for our team, the way they go out there and play hard, play the right way every shift. They play a lot in the (offensive) zone, great momentum for the team.

“It's impressive, but they have been doing it all year. I'm not shocked."

Robinson has two goals and one assist, Jankowski has three assists and Carrier has two assists against the Canadiens. Robinson has a plus-18 even strength shot attempts differential. Carrier is plus-13; Jankowski is plus-8.