3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Canadiens, Game 4 of Eastern Final

Carolina goes for 3-1 series lead; Montreal seeks to turn fortunes around at home

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© Matt Garies/NHLI

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

(1M) Carolina Hurricanes at (3A) Montreal Canadiens

Eastern Conference Final, Game 4

Carolina leads best-of-7 series 2-1

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX

MONTREAL -- The Carolina Hurricanes are two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006. 

In Games 2 and 3, they became the first team this postseason to win consecutive games against the Montreal Canadiens and are 5-0 on the road in the postseason with a chance to make it six straight in Montreal on Wednesday.  

They are 10-1 in the postseason and appear to be in the driver's seat in this best-of-7 series, but don't tell that to Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. 

"I think momentum doesn't exist," Brind'Amour said. "... The games that have happened, you learn from them and obviously you're going to make adjustments, but I don't think (momentum) comes into play." 

Momentum or not, the Hurricanes have had the upper hand in the past two games, holding the Canadiens to 12 shots on goal in Game 2 and 13 shots in Game 3. Carolina won each game 3-2 in overtime, a sign of just how razor-thin the margins have been in this series. 

"We're two shots away from being up 3-0 in the series," Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson said.

But there's the rub. Montreal didn't have a shot on goal in overtime of Game 2 and just one in Game 3.  And after losing two straight for the first time this postseason, they face what is essentially a must win with the possibility of going back to Carolina down 3-1. 

"I'm expecting us be ready. We're trailing but we're not dead. We will continue," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. 

Teams that take a 3-1 lead in a best-of-7 series own a series record of 329-32 (.911), including 213-17 (.926) when starting the series at home, which the Hurricanes did.

NHL Tonight previews Hurricanes-Canadiens Game 4

Here are three things to watch in Game 4: 

1. Ring My Bell

The atmosphere at the Canadiens arena has been electric during the postseason. On Monday, the decibel level hit 114 during one point in the game. But that hasn't translated to wins for the Canadiens, who are 2-5 at home in the postseason, including losing the last three -- Games 4 and 6 to the Buffalo Sabres in the second round and Game 3 to the Hurricanes. 

"I can't really explain it," St. Louis said. "We're playing some good teams, some teams that are good on the road, too."

That's the perfect way to describe the Hurricanes, who are 5-0 on the road in the postseason. With the Game 3 win in Montreal on Monday, they became the first team to win each of its first five or more road games in a postseason since the Colorado Avalanche won their first seven road games in 2022.

"I think sometimes it's a little bit easier to play on the road," Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall said. "There's not the distractions that there could be at home and if you have a power play at home and you don't get anything out it, there's a just a little anxiety in the building and you're only human and you're going to feel that, but when you're the road team you just keep humming, and you keep going and the simple plays seems like the best one."

2. Hutson shiver

Lane Hutson took the blame for the Game 3 loss, saying his defensive zone turnover in overtime led to Andrei Svechnikov's winner. Now, all eyes will be on the Canadiens defenseman to see how he responds. 

Hutson is second for Montreal in the playoffs with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists), one behind captain Nick Suzuki, and leads all Canadiens' skaters with an average of 25:55 time on ice per game. 

"I think everyone knows here he's a superstar defenseman," teammate Joe Veleno said. "It's going to happen, mistakes are going to happen. He's a kid that's obviously really hard on himself and is ultra-competitive.

"We move past it and he learns from it. He's an X-factor. He's elite at defending and his offensive abilities are second to none. " 

Expect the Hurricanes to hit Hutson, and every member of the Canadiens for that matter, every time they have the chance to do so. 

"I think it makes it a lot easier in your shifts if you can eliminate, especially their defensemen, from getting up the ice," Hall said. "It saves you a lot of stress and a lot of skating if you can get above their guys, and whether you finish them or not, getting above their players and being in between them and our net is really a staple of our game."

3. Get outta here

In order for the Canadiens to generate more shots on goal, they need to be able to get out of their own zone first.  In Game 2, they spent 50.11 percent of the time in their defensive zone and in Game 3, made a slight improvement to 47.2.

On the flip side, they have spent just 33 percent of the time in their offensive zone in the past two games. 

A good part of that issue is Montreal's inability to carry the puck into the Carolina zone. Expect to see more chip-and-chase in Game 4. 

"We can manage the puck better, and (be) willing to give it up and get it back," St. Louis said. "It would be nice to possess it all over the ice, sometimes you have to get rid of it to get it back."

The NHL Tonight crew preview Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson

Zachary Bolduc -- Joe Veleno --  Kirby Dach

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen, Arber Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes are expected to dress the same lineup for the fourth straight game. … The Canadiens will go with the same lineup from Game 3, though coach Martin St. Louis could make changes to his lines and pairs. …  Dach and Newhook were not on the ice for the morning skate but each forward will play; Xhekaj, a defenseman, and forwards Gallagher and Kapanen were the last group off the ice.

NHL.com independent correspondent Sean Farrell contributed to this report

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