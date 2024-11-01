Necas gets 4 points, Hurricanes cruise past Bruins for 5th straight win 

Andrei Svechnikov had three points, Jack Roslovic scored two goals and Pyotr Kochetkov made 13 saves for the Hurricanes (7-2-0), who have won five in a row. Shayne Gostisbehere and Seth Jarvis each had two assists.

Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins (4-6-1), who are 1-4-1 in their past six. Joonas Korpisalo made 13 saves in relief of Jeremy Swayman, who allowed six goals on 22 shots.

Roslovic gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 6:28 of the first period. On a delayed penalty, Sebastian Aho passed to Roslovic, who scored on a wrist shot from the slot.

Marchand scored with a 5-on-3 advantage to make it 1-1 at 13:11. Marchand’s pass intended for Pastrnak deflected off the right skate of Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin and into the net.

The Hurricanes answered with three goals in 54 seconds.

Svechnikov tipped Gostisbehere’s shot from the left point for a power-play goal and a 2-1 lead at 17:14.

Jackson Blake pushed the lead to 3-1 at 17:52.

Necas scored on the power play to make it 4-1 at 18:06 when his pass across the slot deflected in off the skate of Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Lindholm made it 4-2 with a wrist shot from the slot at 3:38 of the second period.

Svechnikov stuffed in his own rebound for his second power-play goal of the game and a 5-2 lead at 8:51.

Jordan Martinook forced a turnover behind Boston’s net before passing to Roslovic, who scored from the slot to make it 6-2 at 9:32 of the second. Martinook earned his 200th NHL point.

Sean Walker scored to extend the lead to 7-2 at 7:36 of the third period, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s first goal of the season made it 8-2 at 12:13.