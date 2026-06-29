Malenstyn signs 6-year, $17.5 million contract with Sabres

Beck Malenstyn signed a six-year, $17.5 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. It has an average annual value of $2.9167 million.

The 28-year-old forward, who could have become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 81 games this season. He led the Sabres in hits (282) and was second among their forwards in blocked shots (75).

Malenstyn had three points (one goal, two assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“We’ve put ourselves in a spot now of understanding what we can accomplish,” he told the Sabres website last month. “… We want this and we want more, and we’re going to continue to push for that.

“For me personally, to be a part of it this year was just extremely special. It was an awesome group of people to be around, from staff to players. And then to be in the community and the arena with those fans was really special and something I would definitely enjoy to remain a part of.”

Selected by the Washington Capitals in the fifth round (No. 145) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Malenstyn has 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 262 regular-season games with the Capitals and Sabres, and three points (one goal, two assists) in 17 playoff games.