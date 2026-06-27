Yzerman says ‘no guarantees’ on Larkin trade request

Steve Yzerman will not guarantee the Detroit Red Wings will fulfill Dylan Larkin's trade request.

The Red Wings general manager gave a brief statement and declined to take questions about Larkin in a video conference with reporters after the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Saturday, making his first public comments since the Larkin news broke June 4.

“Shortly after the season, I received a phone call from Dylan Larkin’s agent, informing me that Dylan would like to be traded,” Yzerman said. “A week or so after that, Dylan’s agent followed up with a short list of teams that Dylan would consider waiving his no-trade (clause) to go to.”

Yzerman pointed out Larkin has five years remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed with Detroit on March 1, 2023, seeming to indicate the Red Wings would not trade Larkin without receiving what they consider an appropriate return.

“My job as the manager of the Detroit Red Wings is always to do what is in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings, and I will act accordingly to that,” Yzerman said. “I cannot make any guarantees, or did not make any guarantees, that that request could or would be met.”

Yzerman said the Larkin situation creates “certainly a lot of uncertainty” around the Red Wings’ roster building with the free agent market opening Wednesday. Among Detroit’s pending unrestricted free agents is veteran forward Patrick Kane. The 37-year-old had 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games last season.

“We can talk about free agency later on,” Yzerman said. “Having said that, yes, we would love to have Patrick remain with the Red Wings.”