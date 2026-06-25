Benson signs 7-year, $52.5 million contract with Sabres

Zach Benson signed a seven-year, $52.5 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $7.5 million.

The 21-year-old forward could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

Benson had a career-high 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 65 regular-season games for the Sabres and nine points (five goals, four assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Buffalo in the first round (No. 13) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Benson has 101 points (34 goals, 67 assists) in 211 regular-season games.