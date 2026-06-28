Ostapchuk signs 4-year, $9.4 million contract with Sharks

Zack Ostapchuk signed a four-year, $9.4 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. The contract has an average annual value of $2.35 million.

The 23-year-old forward, who could have become a restricted free agent on July 1, had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 59 games this season. He was third on the Sharks with 140 hits.

Selected by the Ottawa Senators in the second round (No. 39) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Ostapchuk has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 122 regular-season games with the Senators and Sharks.