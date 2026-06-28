Drury signs 5-year, $22.5 million contract with Predators

Jack Drury signed a five-year, $22.5 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $4.5 million.

The 26-year-old forward, who could have become a restricted free agent on July 1, was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on June 24. He had 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Avalanche this season and five points (three goals, two assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 42) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Drury has 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) in 268 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and Avalanche, and 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 44 playoff games.

Nashville also acquired forward Chase Bradley and a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft in the trade with the Avalanche. Colorado received forwards Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L’Heureux.