Zizing 'Em Up: Avalanche, Lightning embracing all in mentality

Finland

Super Six: F Mikko Rantanen, F Sebastian Aho, F Aleksander Barkov, F Roope Hintz, D Miro Heiskanen, G Juuse Saros

The Skinny: The only change from the list of six from 4 Nations is Hintz, the dynamic Dallas Stars forward who slots in for Stars defenseman Esa Lindell. Lindell, by the way, should make the team later on when rosters are rounded out. That would make five Dallas players who could form the core of the team — Rantanen, Heiskanen, Hintz, Lindell and forward Mikael Granlund. The biggest boost to this team will be a healthy Heiskanen, whose absence was glaring when he missed 4 Nations because of a knee injury.

Czechia

Super Six: F David Pastrnak, F Martin Necas, F Tomas Hertl, D Filip Hronek, D Radko Gudas, G Karel Vejmelka

The Skinny: There certainly are the makings of a lethal top-end offense with Pastrnak, Necas and Hertl. Gudas brings grit, leadership and an alpha personality to the team. While Utah’s Vejmelka has the best numbers of the goalie candidates (21-18-6, 2.53 goals-against average, .907 save percentage), there are plenty of other options including David Rittich of the Los Angeles Kings, Dan Vladar of the Calgary Flames, Lukas Dostal of the Anaheim Ducks and Petr Mrazek of the Detroit Red Wings.

Slovakia

Super Six: F Tomas Tatar, F Juraj Slafkovsky, F Martin Pospisil, F Martin Fehervary, D Erik Cernak, D Simon Nemec

The Skinny: Veteran Tatar is the undisputed 34-year-old leader of a young team that is thin up front. Slafkovsky, 20, and Nemec, 21, provide a bright future for Slovakia hockey. They were the first two picks in the 2022 NHL Draft: Slafkovsky first overall by the Montreal Canadiens, Nemec second by the New Jersey Devils. There are no goalies from Slovakia currently in the NHL so management will have to look elsewhere to fill the position.

Germany

Super Six: F Leon Draisaitl, F Tim Stutzle, F JJ Peterka, D Moritz Seider, F Lukas Reichel, F Nico Sturm

The Skinny: The Edmonton Oilers’ Draisaitl and the Ottawa Senators’ Stutzle arguably are the two most dynamic and explosive players Germany has ever produced. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer of the Seattle Kraken is a candidate to crack the top six. The Detroit Red Wings’ Seider (23) and the Chicago Blackhawks' Reichel (22) are up-and-comers whose best days are ahead of them. Sturm, who was acquired by the Florida Panthers from the San Jose Sharks on March 6, is among the NHL’s face-offs won leaders at 59.4% entering play Sunday.

Switzerland

Super Six: F Nico Hischier, F Kevin Fiala, F Timo Meier, D Roman Josi, F Nino Niederreiter D Jonas Siegenthaler

The Skinny: Leadership and top end talent are not an issue with this team thanks to Hischier of the Devils and Josi of the Nashville Predators. Both are captains of their respective NHL teams. Josi won the James Norris Trophy as the League’s top defenseman in 2019-20 and led all defensemen in scoring with an NHL career-high 96 points (23 goals, 73 assists) in 2021-22. Hischier, Meier and Siegenthaler are teammates with the Devils and will form the core for Switzerland, an import aspect with familiarity being a key in short tournaments.

Denmark

Super Six: F Nikolaj Ehlers, F Oliver Bjorkstrand, F Lars Eller, G Frederik Andersen, F Jonas Rondbjerg

The Skinny: These are the only five players from Denmark in the League this season, according to NHL Stats. Expect forward Nicklas Jensen, the 32-year-old forward who played 31 games for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers from 2012-17 and now plays in the Swiss League, to make the team. The Carolina Hurricanes’ Andersen helped Denmark win all three games in qualifying last summer, stopping 60 out of 64 shots faced in victories over Great Britain, Japan, and Norway. Ehlers, Bjorkstrand and Eller should give Denmark some pop up front.

Latvia

Super Six: G Arturs Silovs, G Elvis Merzlikins, F Teddy Blueger, F Zemgus Girgensons, D Uvis Balinskis, F Rodrigo Abols

The Skinny: The strength of Latvia’s team easily is in goal, where the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Merzlikins and Silovs, Stanley Cup Playoffs hero for the Vancouver Canucks last spring, will be accustomed to face NHL shooters. Girgensons, now with the Tampa Bay Lightning, was selected 14th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Draft, the highest-drafted Latvian in NHL history.

Italy

Super Six: No NHL players

The Skinny: According to the IIHF, host country Italy will play in a difficult group that includes Canada, Sweden and Switzerland.

France

Super Six: F Alexandre Texier

The Skinny: As mentioned, France will qualify if Russia is not allowed to compete. The St. Louis Blues’ Texier is the only NHL player currently from France. F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, now with HC Ajoie of the National League in Switzerland, could be an option. He had 138 points (64 goals, 74 assists) in 700 NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken from 2014-24.