Zizing 'Em Up: Avalanche, Lightning embracing all in mentality
Teams willing to sacrifice future assets to keep championship windows open
TORONTO -- Jim Rutherford never apologized for mortgaging the future of the Pittsburgh Penguins during his tenure there as general manager.
From 2015-18, the Penguins did not have a single first-round pick in the NHL Draft, having dealt them all away in various trades in an attempt to win now. For Rutherford, the Pittsburgh GM at the time, the reasoning was simple: as long as the Penguins Stanley Cup window to win was open with stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang in their primes, he would do everything in his power to surround them with immediate talent, even if it meant getting rid of draft capital in exchange.
The result: Pittsburgh won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.
Almost a decade later, the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning have adopted that same philosophy. And as the NHL regular season stretch drive enters its final three weeks, both teams hope it’s a blueprint that will pay dividends.
In Colorado’s case, they’ve traded away a pair of 2025 second-round picks, a 2025 fourth, a 2026 conditional first, a 2026 second, a 2027 third and 2028 third in order to acquire instant help. In the process it has helped them land players like forwards Martin Necas, Charlie Coyle, Brock Nelson, defenseman Ryan Lindgren and goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, among others.
The goal is to take advantage of the peak years of two generational players, forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar, and surround them with as much skill as possible. With his team on an 8-1-1 run, it’s so far so good for coach Jared Bednar, who offered praise to GM Chris MacFarland and the rest of Colorado’s management team.
"There's nine new guys in the lineup,” Bednar said. “A lot of key players in the lineup, with strength down the middle with the addition of Nelson and Coyle, something that we felt we needed to improve. On the backend, with Lindgren.
“There's so many changes. I guess they were steadily saying they were going to do what they could do, to try to help our team. You've got players like Nate and Cale, and you don't want to miss out on opportunities, if you think you have a chance to win, and I think those guys always give you a chance to win. But finding guys and being able to fit them in under the cap, can be a challenge.
"I think they did an outstanding job showing belief in our team and having a real good understanding of what we needed, and trying to fit them in those spots… To be able to revamp our roster on the fly has been impressive.”
The Lightning, meanwhile, are on a 13-4-1 run and augmented their lineup by acquiring forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle Kraken on March 6 as part of a three-way deal that saw them part with conditional first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, and a second-round pick in 2025. For GM Julien BriseBois, it was about getting as much help as possible for forwards Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, Brandon Hagel, defenseman Victor Hedman and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.
“I'd rather have a lineup full of good players than a bank of a ton of draft picks," BriseBois said. “Ultimately we're trying to win a lot of hockey games. We're trying to win a lot of hockey this season, next season, every season. We're chasing a championship now this season, but we're going to be chasing a championship next season and for the foreseeable future.”
In Tampa's case, shrewd scouting and player development have been key.
To that end, former NHL defenseman and current Lightning broadcaster Brian Engblom brought up a great point about how a team can succeed without a cache of first-round picks.
Engblom pointed out that there is only one first-round pick among Tampa Bay’s top 12 forwards. That would be fourth liner Zemgus Girgensons, who was selected 14th overall by the Sabres in the 2012 NHL Draft. Kucherov (second round, 2011), Point (third, 2014), Guentzel (third, 2013) and Hagel (sixth, 2016) were all picked later than that in their respective draft years.
For the Avalanche and Lightning, dealing away picks has been a recipe of success if you do it properly. So far, so good.
PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY
With the excitement of the 4 Nations Face-Off in the rear view mirror, the next focus regarding best-on-best hockey becomes the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.
Let the roster debates begin.
As such, it was last June when the countries involved in 4 Nations -- Canada, United States, Sweden and Finland -- were requested to submit the names of the first six players on their respective teams.
According to U.S. GM Bill Guerin, he’s of the understanding that countries involved in the upcoming Olympics will be forwarding a similar list of six. Guerin said he’s not sure of the exact date other than it will be sometime in June.
Either way, countries already have started their prep work for the Winter Games. Canada GM Doug Armstrong said management is drawing up a scouting schedule for the end of the playoffs and the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark, from May 9-25.
In the process, the question still remains: Who might be the leading six candidates from each of the participating countries?
For the record, the 12 countries that have qualified: Canada, United States, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, Latvia, Denmark, Italy and Russia.
The IIHF has stated that in the event that Russia participates in the tournament, the team will take part according to the pre-established ranking. As a result, they would be placed in a group along with Slovakia, Latvia and the U.S.
If Russia is not allowed to participate, France would qualify as the second-best placed team – according to the Combined Ranking from the three Final Olympic Qualification Groups announced by the IIHF on Sept. 4, 2024.
Here’s an early projection on who might make the grade for each team. Only NHL players are listed. Keep in mind that, unlike 4 Nations, players from outside the NHL are available to participate.
Canada
Super Six: F Connor McDavid, F Sidney Crosby, F Nathan MacKinnon, F Brayden Point, D Cale Makar, F Mitch Marner.
The Skinny: The only difference between the inaugural 4 Nations List is the inclusion of Marner in place of veteran forward Brad Marchand. Why Marner? Simple. His 4 Nations resume. He scored the overtime winner against Sweden, then set up McDavid for the tournament winner against the U.S. in the championship game. He’s earned his spot. Goalie Jordan Binnington could make the list for the same reason. Of those who didn’t make the final roster, expect forward Mark Scheifele to get the strongest consideration.
United States
Super Six: F Auston Matthews, F Jack Eichel, F Matthew Tkachuk, F Brady Tkachuk, D Quinn Hughes, D Charlie McAvoy
The Skinny: Brady Tkachuk slots in for defenseman Adam Fox as the only change from the initial 4 Nations List. Brady arguably was the U.S.’s best player in their 3-2 overtime loss against Canada in the title game and is a heart-and-soul competitor like his brother Matthew. Hughes, who missed the tournament due to injury, will be a huge add for this team. McAvoy was a physical force before he got hurt midway through the tournament. Defensemen Zach Werenski and Jaccob Slavin, forward Matt Boldy and goalie Connor Hellebuyck are also candidates. Of those who didn’t make the final roster, forwards Cole Caufield, Clayton Keller and Tage Thompson will warrant strong consideration.
Sweden
Super Six: F William Nylander, F Filip Forsberg, F Jesper Bratt, D Victor Hedman, D Rasmus Dahlin, D Gustav Forsling
The Skinny: Bratt is having a breakout season with the New Jersey Devils and entered play Sunday tied for ninth in NHL scoring with 81 points (20 goals, 61 assists). He replaces Mika Zibanejad from the original six list for 4 Nations. Dahlin, who slots in for Erik Karlsson, is sixth in scoring among NHL defensemen with 53 points (12 goals, 41 assists) and has an even plus/minus on a struggling Buffalo Sabres team. Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond is an ascending young player who could warrant consideration. Interesting to see management’s take on Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson who has struggled this season and wasn’t noticeable at times during 4 Nations.
Finland
Super Six: F Mikko Rantanen, F Sebastian Aho, F Aleksander Barkov, F Roope Hintz, D Miro Heiskanen, G Juuse Saros
The Skinny: The only change from the list of six from 4 Nations is Hintz, the dynamic Dallas Stars forward who slots in for Stars defenseman Esa Lindell. Lindell, by the way, should make the team later on when rosters are rounded out. That would make five Dallas players who could form the core of the team — Rantanen, Heiskanen, Hintz, Lindell and forward Mikael Granlund. The biggest boost to this team will be a healthy Heiskanen, whose absence was glaring when he missed 4 Nations because of a knee injury.
Czechia
Super Six: F David Pastrnak, F Martin Necas, F Tomas Hertl, D Filip Hronek, D Radko Gudas, G Karel Vejmelka
The Skinny: There certainly are the makings of a lethal top-end offense with Pastrnak, Necas and Hertl. Gudas brings grit, leadership and an alpha personality to the team. While Utah’s Vejmelka has the best numbers of the goalie candidates (21-18-6, 2.53 goals-against average, .907 save percentage), there are plenty of other options including David Rittich of the Los Angeles Kings, Dan Vladar of the Calgary Flames, Lukas Dostal of the Anaheim Ducks and Petr Mrazek of the Detroit Red Wings.
Slovakia
Super Six: F Tomas Tatar, F Juraj Slafkovsky, F Martin Pospisil, F Martin Fehervary, D Erik Cernak, D Simon Nemec
The Skinny: Veteran Tatar is the undisputed 34-year-old leader of a young team that is thin up front. Slafkovsky, 20, and Nemec, 21, provide a bright future for Slovakia hockey. They were the first two picks in the 2022 NHL Draft: Slafkovsky first overall by the Montreal Canadiens, Nemec second by the New Jersey Devils. There are no goalies from Slovakia currently in the NHL so management will have to look elsewhere to fill the position.
Germany
Super Six: F Leon Draisaitl, F Tim Stutzle, F JJ Peterka, D Moritz Seider, F Lukas Reichel, F Nico Sturm
The Skinny: The Edmonton Oilers’ Draisaitl and the Ottawa Senators’ Stutzle arguably are the two most dynamic and explosive players Germany has ever produced. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer of the Seattle Kraken is a candidate to crack the top six. The Detroit Red Wings’ Seider (23) and the Chicago Blackhawks' Reichel (22) are up-and-comers whose best days are ahead of them. Sturm, who was acquired by the Florida Panthers from the San Jose Sharks on March 6, is among the NHL’s face-offs won leaders at 59.4% entering play Sunday.
Switzerland
Super Six: F Nico Hischier, F Kevin Fiala, F Timo Meier, D Roman Josi, F Nino Niederreiter D Jonas Siegenthaler
The Skinny: Leadership and top end talent are not an issue with this team thanks to Hischier of the Devils and Josi of the Nashville Predators. Both are captains of their respective NHL teams. Josi won the James Norris Trophy as the League’s top defenseman in 2019-20 and led all defensemen in scoring with an NHL career-high 96 points (23 goals, 73 assists) in 2021-22. Hischier, Meier and Siegenthaler are teammates with the Devils and will form the core for Switzerland, an import aspect with familiarity being a key in short tournaments.
Denmark
Super Six: F Nikolaj Ehlers, F Oliver Bjorkstrand, F Lars Eller, G Frederik Andersen, F Jonas Rondbjerg
The Skinny: These are the only five players from Denmark in the League this season, according to NHL Stats. Expect forward Nicklas Jensen, the 32-year-old forward who played 31 games for the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers from 2012-17 and now plays in the Swiss League, to make the team. The Carolina Hurricanes’ Andersen helped Denmark win all three games in qualifying last summer, stopping 60 out of 64 shots faced in victories over Great Britain, Japan, and Norway. Ehlers, Bjorkstrand and Eller should give Denmark some pop up front.
Latvia
Super Six: G Arturs Silovs, G Elvis Merzlikins, F Teddy Blueger, F Zemgus Girgensons, D Uvis Balinskis, F Rodrigo Abols
The Skinny: The strength of Latvia’s team easily is in goal, where the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Merzlikins and Silovs, Stanley Cup Playoffs hero for the Vancouver Canucks last spring, will be accustomed to face NHL shooters. Girgensons, now with the Tampa Bay Lightning, was selected 14th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Draft, the highest-drafted Latvian in NHL history.
Italy
Super Six: No NHL players
The Skinny: According to the IIHF, host country Italy will play in a difficult group that includes Canada, Sweden and Switzerland.
France
Super Six: F Alexandre Texier
The Skinny: As mentioned, France will qualify if Russia is not allowed to compete. The St. Louis Blues’ Texier is the only NHL player currently from France. F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, now with HC Ajoie of the National League in Switzerland, could be an option. He had 138 points (64 goals, 74 assists) in 700 NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken from 2014-24.
QUOTE/UNQUOTE
“The whole me-and-'Petey' thing, it’s still blown out of proportion. I get what Jim (Rutherford) was doing. I have a ton of respect for Jim, and I talked with Jim after that (story). I wasn’t mad; I understand everybody has a job to do. Clearly, if me and 'Petey' were better than we were, obviously this might be different. But it’s also not as bad as everybody thought, either. It’s just an easy thing for everybody to run with. There were just a lot of moving parts." -- New York Rangers F J.T. Miller on the so-called rift between he and forward Elias Pettersson that led the Vancouver Canucks to trade him.
The deal came after Rutherford told The Globe & Mail that the issues between the two players meant “there’s not a good solution that would keep this group together.” The Rangers defeated the Canucks 5-3 at Madison Square Garden Saturday in what was the first meeting between the teams since the deal on Feb. 26.
THE LAST WORD
A look at four key games with Stanley Cup Playoffs implications in the coming week with less than a month remaining in the regular season.
-- Tuesday, Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets: A battle between the two teams vying for the Presidents' Trophy for having the most points during the regular season.
-- Tuesday, Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues: Both teams entered play Sunday in the second wild card of their respective conferences. For them, this pretty much is a playoff game.
-- Thursday, Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings: If the Red Wings want to squeeze into a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, they’ll have to get by a Senators team that entered play Sunday nine points ahead of them.
-- Saturday, Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers: The Battle of Alberta never needs extra motivation. But how’s this for some? With a win, the Oilers could play a significant role in helping determine if the Flames, who are battling for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference, miss the postseason.