Levshunov of Michigan State featured on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Freshman defenseman, projected 1st-round pick in 2024, adjusting to North American game

Levshunov_pass

© Michael Caples, MSU Athletic Communications

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Artyom Levshunov, a right-shot defenseman with Michigan State University, has been adjusting well to a faster and heavier game in North America since arriving from Belarus two seasons ago.

He’s determined to do even more as an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and projected first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

"In Belarus it was different hockey than in North America," the 18-year-old freshman told the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "It's faster hockey than in Belarus. In Belarus, it's much more skills. In America, it's a more physical game, faster game, and it's different.

"I'm just trying to focus on right now, want to improve my game and not think about the Draft too much right now."

Levshunov_shot

© Michael Caples, MSU Athletic Communications

Levshunov (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) has seven points (three goals, four assists) in eight games for Michigan State, and has been rising up the scouting ranks despite being the third-youngest player in NCAA Division I men's hockey this season.

Levshunov had 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) in 62 games with Green Bay of the United States Hockey League last season when he was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team.

"I like watching the Colorado Avalanche and my favorite defensemen are Cale Makar (Avalanche), Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres)," he said. "I like to play more offense and that's why I like to watch Cale Makar play, probably more than other players."

NHL Draft Class co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also discussed some of the other A-rated prospects for the 2024 draft, among them forwards Macklin Celebrini of Boston University and Cole Eiserman of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team, and defensemen Sam Dickinson of London (Ontario Hockey League), Aron Kiviharju of HIFK (Finland) and Anton Silayev of Torpedo in the Kontinental Hockey League.

The podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Levshunov_look

© Michael Caples, MSU Athletic Communications

