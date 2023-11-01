Levshunov of Michigan State featured on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Artyom Levshunov, a right-shot defenseman with Michigan State University, has been adjusting well to a faster and heavier game in North America since arriving from Belarus two seasons ago.

He’s determined to do even more as an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and projected first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

"In Belarus it was different hockey than in North America," the 18-year-old freshman told the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "It's faster hockey than in Belarus. In Belarus, it's much more skills. In America, it's a more physical game, faster game, and it's different.

"I'm just trying to focus on right now, want to improve my game and not think about the Draft too much right now."