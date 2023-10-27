2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini, a forward at Boston University in Hockey East, will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2024 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old center (6-foot, 190 pounds), who was born in North Vancouver, Canada, is an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary Players To Watch list and a projected first-round selection. He has six points (five goals, one assist) in four games this season. Celebrini became the second player in the history of the United States Hockey League to win Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Forward of the Year in the same season after leading the league with 46 goals and 86 points in 50 games in 2022-23.

Hello hockey fans.

I'm glad I'll be able to share some monthly thoughts with you in a draft diary for NHL.com this season. For my October entry, here's some background and what's been going on in my life.

I started playing hockey when I was 3 or 4 years old. It was really just like every kid starting out, too. I learned how to skate and was then introduced to more stick work and puck work. I don't have a big hockey family. My dad, Rick, played hockey growing up, but he switched over to soccer, and my mom, Robyn, was a soccer player, too. My whole family is into both soccer and hockey but of my three other brothers, me and two others, Aiden Celebrini and RJ Celebrini ... we picked hockey.

I consider myself a two-way center. I take care of the defensive zone, but also create plays and try to make things happen, offensively. I feel like I watched Patrice Bergeron a lot. I just liked how he carried himself on his team, how responsible he was, defensively, and how he also was a big part of that Boston Bruins offense.

My brother Aiden is a freshman defenseman at BU. It's my second time playing with him on the same team, and it's been great. I've loved living with him. He's one of my best friends so it's been real enjoyable.

My two seasons playing hockey at Shattuck St. Mary's in Minnesota (2020-22) was one of the most important times in my life because COVID was affecting everyone in the world. Shattuck was able to keep us playing, keep us skating together and we had a real special team that first year when COVID was at its peak.