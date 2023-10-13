2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

Cole Eiserman of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2024 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old left wing (6-foot, 197 pounds) and native of Newburyport, Massachusetts, is a projected first-round selection. He has 13 points (10 goals, three assists) in seven games this season. His 69 goals in 62 games with the NTDP U18 and Under-17 Teams in 2022-23 are second in program history, behind the 72 scored by Cole Caufield in 2018-19.

Eiserman is committed to attend Boston University in 2024-25.

Hello ice hockey fans.

I'm so glad I'll have an opportunity to keep a draft diary this season for NHL.com. For my first post of the season, I thought I'd provide a little background.

I have three older brothers, who all played. My dad played and I have uncles and cousins who played, so my family is really all hockey. When I was young, I was around the game all the time. I have a local rink right by my house. In Massachusetts, hockey is pretty big, so that was also a big factor in me picking up the game so early in my life. I started skating, really enjoyed it and, obviously, seeing your big brothers who were my idols growing up playing, made me want to play even more. That's how I started.

My 30-year-old brother Chris played goalie at SUNY Fredonia for two seasons (2013-15). Billy, 31, played at UMass Lowell and transferred to Bentley University, where he finished playing (in 2015-16). Shane, 27, played at the University of New Hampshire (2014-18). My twin brother, Caden, played with me for the Middlesex Islanders under-13 team and then a few years of high school hockey at Newburyport. My dad (Bill) played at UMass Lowell (1986-87).

Growing up, I always liked to score goals. I played a lot of mini hockey outside with my brothers. Just kind of being able to go to their games and then coming back and being able to talk to me about it ... I loved that stuff growing up.

I would say my style of play is a mixture of Auston Matthews and Alex Ovechkin. Matthews is a guy who just loves to score, can make plays and use his skill all over the ice. Ovechkin, with his shot, how he kind of shoots from everywhere, but also use his body to be a factor, is great to watch.

I was asked to comment on my change of commitment from the University of Minnesota late last month. I've decided, instead, to attend Boston University next season. It was obviously a family decision. My family and I decided that being home for the foreseeable future was really important. Obviously, as you grow up, you don't get really get to pick where you get to play, so I think it was really important for me to be home for my collegiate career.