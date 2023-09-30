Eiserman focusing on developing game, being 1st pick of 2024 Draft

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Cole Eiserman has seen the 2024 NHL Draft projections, the ones that have the forward with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team in a battle with Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini to be the No. 1 pick.

Eiserman said it's a goal to hear his name called first.

"It would mean a lot," the 17-year-old said. "I've obviously put in a lot of work throughout my life so far. That would be unreal."

A lethal shot is Eiserman's best asset. His 69 goals in 62 games with the NTDP U-18 and Under-17 teams last season are second in program history, behind the 72 goals scored by Cole Caufield in 2018-19.

Eiserman led the NTDP U-17 team with 72 points (43 goals, 29 assists) in 42 games, and had 32 points (26 goals, six assists) in 20 games with the U-18 team. His 104 points were the seventh-most in program history.

Celebrini led the United States Hockey League with 86 points (46 goals, 40 assists) in 50 games with Chicago last season.

During the offseason, Eiserman (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) said he focused on scoring even more this season.

"Everything is good," he said. "Trained on the good stuff I do well and the stuff I don't do so well. Tried to get the basics going. I'm really working on trying to score as many goals as I can. That's basically it."