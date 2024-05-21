Silovs effort not enough to save Canucks against Oilers in Game 7

VANCOUVER -- Arturs Silovs sat at his locker for what must have seemed like an eternity, staring out into space, wearing a blank look on his face and still donning his pads on his legs.

The sense of disbelief was part overwhelming, part sobering. His Cinderella journey, like that of his team, was over.

Silovs and his Vancouver Canucks were one of the feel-good stories of the regular season and, certainly in the case of the rookie goaltender, of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But the clock struck midnight on their Cup dreams Monday, their aspirations coming to a screeching halt with a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Arena.

The Oilers move on to face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final. Game 1 is at American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET: TNT, MAX, truTV, CBC, SN, TVAS).

The Canucks? They have an entire offseason to ponder what might have been.

That didn’t stop coach Rick Tocchet from exuding extreme pride for his team and how much his players had progressed since he replaced Bruce Boudreau behind the bench of an 18-25-3 team on Jan. 22, 2023.

“Let’s face it, a year and a half ago it was ‘this guy can’t play, this guy’s that,’” Tocchet said. “Well, I told them before the game they put respect back into that jersey, and this city, and gave the fans something to be proud of.

“That’s all because of the players.”

Very few preseason prognostications had the Canucks making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023-24 but Vancouver went 50-23-9 with 109 points, good enough to finish first in the Pacific Division.

After defeating the Nashville Predators in six games in the first round, the Canucks stretched a star-studded Oilers team that featured elite forwards like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to a seventh and deciding game before finally succumbing Monday.

Along the way, they were forced to deal with their share of adversity.