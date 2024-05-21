Oilers hold off Canucks in Game 7, advance to Western Final

Zach Hyman scored his NHL-leading 11th goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Leon Draisaitl had an assist to extend his postseason-opening point streak to 12 games for Edmonton, which is the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division. Stuart Skinner made 15 saves, and Evan Bouchard had two assists.

The Oilers will play the Dallas Stars, who eliminated the Colorado Avalanche in six games, in the Western Conference Final. Game 1 of that best-of-7 series will be in Dallas on Thursday.

Conor Garland and Filip Hronek scored in the third period, and Arturs Silovs made 26 saves for Vancouver, which was the No. 1 seed from the Pacific. Brock Boeser, who led the Canucks with seven goals this postseason, did not play because of an undisclosed injury.

Edmonton outshot Vancouver 13-2 in the first period but couldn’t solve Silovs. He went into a full splits to make a blocker save on Brett Kulak's rebound attempt at 1:30, stopped Zach Hyman on partial breakaway at 4:58, and denied Connor Brown on a short-handed breakaway with 41 seconds left in the period.

The Canucks failed to generate a shot on goal during a four-minute power play late in the first period that extended into the second for 14 seconds. The Oilers then broke the ice a little more than a minute later.

Cody Ceci put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 1:16 with a shot from the right point through traffic that beat Silovs over his left shoulder. Ceci also scored the opening goal for Edmonton in its last Game 7, a 2-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round in 2022.

Hyman made it 2-0 at 5:50 by deflecting Bouchard's shot from a similar spot past the blocker of Silovs.

Nugent-Hopkins then scored on a power play to push it to 3-0 at 15:22. He beat a lunging Silovs from the bottom of the left circle after Bouchard's one-timer caromed to him off the end boards.

Draisaitl had the secondary assist on the play, giving him 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 12 playoff games.

Garland pulled Vancouver to within 3-1 at 11:27 of the third period, snapping a shot from the left circle under the blocker of Skinner after Ryan McLeod turned the puck over while trying to clear the zone.

Hronek cut it 3-2 at 15:24 with a one-timer through traffic from just inside the blue line.