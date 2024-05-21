Stars to play Oilers in Western Conference Final

The Dallas Stars will play the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

Dallas defeated the Colorado Avalanche in six games in the second round. Edmonton eliminated the Vancouver Canucks with a 3-2 win in Game 7 on Monday.

The Stars (52-21-9) are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division and will have home-ice advantage against the Oilers (49-27-6), who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.

Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars in the playoffs with 13 points (five goals, eight assists). Jason Robertson has 12 points (three goals, nine assists), and Wyatt Johnston has 11 points (seven goals, four assists). Tyler Seguin (three goals, five assists) and Jamie Benn (three goals, five assists) each has eight points. Jake Oettinger has started all 13 games, going 8-5 with a 2.09 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

The Stars were 2-0-1 against the Oilers during the regular season, winning 4-3 on the road on Nov. 2, and 5-0 at home on April 3. Dallas lost 4-3 in overtime on Feb. 17.

Matt Duchene had four points (two goals, two assists), and Roope Hintz (two goals, one assist) was one of seven players with three points each. Johnston, Pavelski, Thomas Harley, Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa each had a goal and two assists, and Heiskanen had three assists. Oettinger was 1-0-1 with a 2.00 GAA, .932 save percentage and one shutout, and Scott Wedgewood made 46 saves in his only start, the 4-3 win.