Oilers look to maintain winning formula after Game 7 against Canucks

VANCOUVER -- The Edmonton Oilers needed a full team effort to defeat the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference Second Round, and coach Kris Knoblauch acknowledged it will take something similar to get past the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.
The Oilers advanced to play the Stars with a 3-2 win in Game 7 of the second round against the Canucks at Rogers Arena on Monday and will open the next series with Game 1 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).
“If we have a chance to beat the Dallas Stars, we’re going to need everybody contributing,” Knoblauch said following the Game 7 win. “We can’t rely on one or two lines, one or two pairs of defensemen or just one goaltender. It’s going to be a solid team effort if we want an opportunity to do that. What we saw in the last few games in this series gives me optimism that we should be doing OK against that team and I’m looking forward to getting going on Thursday.”
Edmonton battled back from a 3-2 deficit in the best-of-7 series against Vancouver with a dominating performance in Game 6 and a strong effort in Game 7. Knoblauch deployed his lineup in a more balanced manner in the final two games of the series than he had early on, playing forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl nearly 30 minutes each in Games 2 and 3.
McDavid played 20:31 on Monday, a low for him in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He did not have a point in Game 7, while Draisaitl played 17:37 and had an assist.
“I think everyone contributed very well,” Knoblauch said. “Our bottom guys on the penalty kill, that’s mostly third or fourth-line guys. That penalty that we had in the first period (high-sticking double minor to forward Ryan McLeod), that was about as good as we could play in the first period.
“I thought we played really well and that could have been a turning point in the game, and our penalty kill, like it has been for almost all the playoffs, has been really solid. I thought we played a solid team game.”