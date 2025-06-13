Norwegian Cruise Line partners with NHL for $75K donation to veteran memorial organization

What a score.

Norwegian Cruise Lines donated $75,000 to the Honor and Remember Foundation, which recognizes and pays tribute to all military lives lost, ahead of Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday before the Florida Panthers hosted the Edmonton Oilers.

The popular cruise line company pledged to donate $100 for every goal scored in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, up to $75,000. A check was presented to Honor and Remember, which identified two Gold Star Families to present with flags at the game.

“Norwegian Cruise Line is proud to continue to partner with the NHL as we support Honor and Remember’s mission to recognize the families of our fallen heroes,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line and military veteran. "Honoring military and veteran communities is something we do every day onboard our ships through our Military Appreciation Program and is core to our values at Norwegian Cruise Line.”