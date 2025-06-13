Norwegian Cruise Line partners with NHL for $75K donation to veteran memorial organization

Honor and Remember, which honors all military lives lost, gets sizable check before Game 4

norwegian cruise panthers donation
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

What a score.

Norwegian Cruise Lines donated $75,000 to the Honor and Remember Foundation, which recognizes and pays tribute to all military lives lost, ahead of Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday before the Florida Panthers hosted the Edmonton Oilers.

The popular cruise line company pledged to donate $100 for every goal scored in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, up to $75,000. A check was presented to Honor and Remember, which identified two Gold Star Families to present with flags at the game.

“Norwegian Cruise Line is proud to continue to partner with the NHL as we support Honor and Remember’s mission to recognize the families of our fallen heroes,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line and military veteran. "Honoring military and veteran communities is something we do every day onboard our ships through our Military Appreciation Program and is core to our values at Norwegian Cruise Line.”

norwegian honor panthers donation

"I can’t fully express how much it means to have the NHL standing alongside us in this mission of remembrance," said Honor and Remember's George Lutz. "Their partnership not only raises national awareness but also sends a clear and compassionate message to our Fallen Hero Families, that their loved ones are recognized and honored. I also want to sincerely thank Norwegian Cruise Line for bringing us together."

“Through this partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line and Honor and Remember, we have an opportunity to recognize the sacrifice of our fallen service members and their families in a powerful, visible way,” said Rob Wooley, executive director of the NHL Foundation U.S. “The NHL is proud to support this meaningful initiative and to stand alongside those who ensure that the legacy of these heroes is never forgotten.”

