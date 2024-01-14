Ingram makes 38 saves for 5th shutout, Coyotes defeat Wild

Bjugstad scores hat trick; Gustavsson, Kaprizov return for Minnesota

Recap: Coyotes at Wild 1.13.24

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Connor Ingram made 38 saves, and Nick Bjugstad scored a hat trick for the Arizona Coyotes in a 6-0 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

It was Ingram’s NHL-leading fifth shutout of the season.

Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist, and Jason Zucker and Jack McBain each had two assists for the Coyotes (21-18-2), who have won two of their past three games.

Filip Gustavsson allowed five goals on 18 shots, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 14 saves in relief for the Wild (17-20-5), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1), including 4-3 in overtime to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, and eight of nine (1-7-1).

It was Gustavsson’s first game back after missing the previous seven with a lower-body injury.

Alex Kerfoot gave Arizona a 1-0 lead on a power play at 5:07 of the first period with a backdoor snap shot.

Bjugstad increased the lead to 2-0 at 11:47 after Michael Kesselring picked off Alex Goligoski’s clearing attempt and passed to Bjugstad for a one-timer in the left circle.

Bjugstad redirected a feed from Lawson Crouse on a power play to make it 3-0 at 17:21.

Keller gave the Coyotes a 4-0 lead at 1:51 of the second period with a shot through traffic, and Bjugstad completed the hat trick at 6:40 to make it 5-0.

Gustavsson was replaced by Fleury following the goal.

Pat Maroon appeared to cut it to 5-1 on a rebound at 9:55, but Arizona successfully challenged that Maroon caused Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown to contact Ingram.

Keller scored on a breakaway just 38 seconds into the third period for the 6-0 final.

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov had five shots on goal in his first game back after missing seven with an upper-body injury.

