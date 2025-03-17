Blues score 7, cruise past Ducks

The game started two hours past the original 6 p.m. (ET) start after the Blues had mechanical issues with their plane on Saturday and traveled on a game day. Coach Jim Montgomery said it’s just another obstacle overcome by his team.

“I’m very impressed, but as soon as they said something was wrong with our plane, we couldn’t get home, and I said, ‘We’re going to win tomorrow night,’ because it looks like our group is looking for challenges now and looking to accept them and overcome them," Montgomery said.

Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Nesterenko scored for the Ducks (29-31-7), who have lost three of four. Lukas Dostal allowed five goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Ville Husso to begin the third period. Husso stopped 10 of 12 shots. Mason McTavish had two assists.

“They got a good team over there and they play a very structured game,” Gauthier said of the Blues. “We wanted to get on top of them quick and they had a really good start and it put us on our heels a little bit. Kudos to them, but we’ve got to come out ready moving forward.”

Brayden Schenn made it 1-0 just 41 seconds into the first period after being honored in a pregame ceremony for 1,000 NHL games when he converted a Dylan Holloway pass at the right side of the crease.

“Special day, special night obviously scoring on the first shift,” Schenn said. “You play a lot of hockey and you usually don’t score on the first shift, and tonight with family and friends here and after the ceremony, pretty cool with how it all works out. Most importantly, we got the job done tonight and continue to climb up the standings.”