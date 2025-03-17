Blues wear Schenn jerseys during warmups to celebrate 1,000-game milestone

Schenn received the traditional gifts for reaching the milestone, including a special painting and Tiffany crystal, then got his honorary silver stick from his Dad, who also served as his first coach.

His Dad was also on hand when Schenn eclipsed the 1,000-game mark back on Feb. 27. Jeff had the opportunity to read out the starting lineups that night and give a pregame speech.

To wrap up the ceremony, the team played a video message from Brayden’s brother, Luke Schenn, who also hit the 1,000-game milestone earlier this season with the Nashville Predators.

After all that, it was only fitting for Schenn to score 41 seconds into the game.