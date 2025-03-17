Blues wear Schenn jerseys during warmups to celebrate 1,000-game milestone

Teammates join in on celebrations before puck drop, pregame ceremony, for captain

Schenn honored for reaching 1,000th career game
By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Warmups looked different on Sunday at Enterprise Center, as the entire St. Louis Blues team wore special jerseys honoring captain Brayden Schenn for playing in his 1,000th NHL game.

Each player rocked a sweater with the number 1,000 and “Schenner” on the nameplate.

After warmups, the team held a full ceremony for Schenn, bringing out his wife, Kelsey, his two sons, and his Mom and Dad, Rita and Jeff.

The ceremony included a highlight video of his achievements through his first 1,000 games, including his first NHL goal at the 2012 Winter Classic with the Philadelphia Flyers and winning the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the Blues.

Schenn received the traditional gifts for reaching the milestone, including a special painting and Tiffany crystal, then got his honorary silver stick from his Dad, who also served as his first coach.

His Dad was also on hand when Schenn eclipsed the 1,000-game mark back on Feb. 27. Jeff had the opportunity to read out the starting lineups that night and give a pregame speech.

To wrap up the ceremony, the team played a video message from Brayden’s brother, Luke Schenn, who also hit the 1,000-game milestone earlier this season with the Nashville Predators.

After all that, it was only fitting for Schenn to score 41 seconds into the game.

