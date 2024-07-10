Ducks add veterans Fabbri, Dumoulin to aid young, developing core

Also sign Harkins for forward depth after retirement of Silfverberg

ANAreset_070724

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images, Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Anaheim Ducks:

2023-24 season: 27-50-5, seventh in Pacific Division

Key arrivals

Robby Fabbri, F: The 28-year-old was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings along with a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on July 3 in exchange for goalie Gage Alexander. Fabbri matched his NHL career high with 18 goals last season and had 32 points, his most since he had 37 in his rookie season with the St. Louis Blues in 2015-16. ... Brian Dumoulin, D: The 32-year-old was acquired from the Seattle Kraken on July 2 for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He helped the Pittsburgh Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. ... Jansen Harkins, F: The 27-year-old was signed to a two-year contract on July 2. He had his best NHL season with the Winnipeg Jets in 2021-22 with 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 77 games.

Key departures

Jakob Silfverberg, F: The 33-year-old retired after 12 seasons in the NHL, the past 11 with Anaheim. He scored at least 20 goals in four of the five seasons from 2015 to 2020, but only reached double figures in goals once in the past four seasons. ... Max Jones, F: Signed with the Boston Bruins after the Ducks did not extend a qualifying offer. The No. 24 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones spent six seasons in Anaheim. He had his best season in 2022-23 with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 69 games.

On the cusp

Cutter Gauthier, F: The 20-year-old played the final game of the regular season for the Ducks after concluding his season at Boston College. He won the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Award last season, which USA Hockey annually awards to the top American-born men's college player. ... Tristan Luneau, D: The 20-year-old made the Ducks out of camp last season and played seven games from Oct. 19 to Dec. 7, contributing a goal and two assists. A viral infection caused him to miss the World Junior Championship later that winter; that illness developed into an infection in his knee, ending his season. ... Pavol Regenda, F: The 24-year-old was third on San Diego of the American Hockey League with 19 goals in 54 games last season and was rewarded with a one-year, two-way contract on July 5. Regenda played five games with Anaheim in March but did not have any points. ... Sam Colangelo, F: The 22-year-old had four points (one goal, three assists) in four games with San Diego before appearing in three games with the Ducks at the end of last season. He scored in his NHL debut, a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on April 12. ... Nikita Nesterenko, F: The 23-year-old had 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 70 games with San Diego last season and scored a goal in his three-game stint with the Ducks in April.

STL@ANA: Nesterenko records his first goal of the season off the rebound

What they still need

The Ducks have a shortage of right-shot forwards. Ryan Strome is their only center who shoots from the right side, and even their most productive right wing, Frank Vatrano, shoots left.

They said it

"Scouting and drafting, don’t get me wrong, it’s not a consensual thing, it’s not just, ‘OK, we’re going to go with the consensus’. That’s not what it’s about. But it is about drawing the best out of every one of our scouts and coming up with the best argument for that player at that spot. So, we feel trusted, we are valued and I think it’s been reflected in our work over the years." -- Ducks assistant general manager Martin Madden

Fantasy focus

Having 19-year-old center Leo Carlsson play for a full season with the team will help strengthen their top line and top-six forward group. Carlsson appeared in 55 games for the Ducks last season and had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists). Anaheim scored the third-fewest goals per game in the NHL last season (2.48), thus having Carlsson consistently in the lineup will help their offensive production numbers. He was an impact player for Sweden at the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships with six points (three goals, three assists) in seven games during the tournament. It is worth monitoring if Carlsson gets to play on a line with Cutter Gauthier, who was acquired in a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers last season and made his NHL debut on April 18. Gauthier had 65 points (38 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games in his last NCAA season with Boston College in 2023-24. Both Carlsson and Gauthier have particular value in dynasty/ keeper leagues. -- Anna Dua

Projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano

Cutter Gauthier -- Ryan Strome -- Brett Leason

Robby Fabbri -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Olen Zellweger -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

