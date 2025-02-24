Kane has 3 points, Red Wings recover in OT to cool off Ducks

Kane, who also had an assist, broke free and beat Lukas Dostal for the winning goal after Anaheim was unable to convert on two shots at the other end.

The Red Wings led 4-2 in the final three minutes, but the Ducks scored two goals with Dostal pulled for the extra skater to tie it. Olen Zellweger cut it to 4-3 at 17:44 with a slap shot from the point before Cutter Gauthier tied it 4-4 at 19:05 with his second goal of the game.

Marco Kasper had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Raymond had two assists for Detroit (29-22-6), which had lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak. Alex Lyon made 24 saves for the Red Wings, who were coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Ryan Strome also scored for the Ducks (25-24-7), who had won four in a row and seven of their past eight, including a 3-2 overtime win at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Dostal made 31 saves.

The Red Wings scored three goals in the first 5:06 -- the fastest they had scored three times from the start of a game since they took a 3-0 lead against the New Jersey Devils in 2:14 in an 8-5 win on Feb. 9, 1993.

Kasper gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 3:11. Raymond forced a turnover in the Anaheim end, and his pass deflected in off Kasper’s skate.

The Ducks were called for two tripping penalties at 4:21 and Detroit needed just 45 seconds to take a 3-0 lead. Alex DeBrincat knocked in Dylan Larkin’s rebound at 4:29 during the 5-on-3 advantage and Kane beat Dostal with a wrist shot through traffic at 5:06 on the power play.

Strome scored on a rebound to make it 3-1 at 8:24.

J.T. Compher pushed it to 4-1 at 2:14 of the second period with Detroit’s third power-play goal of the game. Dostal stopped Erik Gustafsson’s shot through traffic, but Compher put in the rebound.

Gauthier cut it to 4-2 at 7:04 when Jackson LaCombe’s shot deflected off his arm and past Lyon.

Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen left the game late in the second period after a hit from Trevor Zegras.