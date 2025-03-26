Ovechkin scores another big goal for Capitals while closing in on Gretzky

It was Ovechkin’s 19th third-period goal this season and the 16th game-tying goal in the final five minutes of regulation in his 20-season NHL career, tying Brendan Shanahan for the fourth most in League history.

“I love to see it,” Capitals center Nic Dowd said. “He’s playing great. He’s our leader. Didn’t surprise me one bit. I think ‘O’s’ probably very concentrated on winning hockey games. The great thing about that is as he scores more goals, we probably win more games.

“So, I don’t think he’s thinking about that stuff right now. He’s just trying to play his best hockey.”

Although Ovechkin’s goal tied the score, there were cheers from the Winnipeg crowd and pockets of fans chanting, “Ovi! Ovi!”

"Obviously, he’s about to become the greatest goal-scorer of all time,” Appleton said. “He's a guy that when you're on him, you're not even really on him. You've got to be in his pocket or you've got to be basically touching him because his release is so lethal. You can't just be fronting him because he can get pucks through or around -- every which way through the guy.

“He's a heck of a goal-scorer, and you give him just a little time and space and he can kill you.”

With 11 games remaining, the spotlight grows more intense on Ovechkin’s quest to overtake Gretzky this season. He’s trying to embrace the added attention, though, and savor the experience.

“It’s a fun time, obviously, but you just have to enjoy it,” he said. “It’s a special moment, obviously. Everybody’s watching, everybody pay attention to this, so yeah.”

The next stop for the Capitals and Ovechkin’s record chase is a visit to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (7:30 ET; Disney+, MNMT, HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNE).

Ovechkin has 20 goals in 24 career games against the Wild, including 15 in 13 games at Xcel Energy Center.

Ovechkin’s 28 goals in 47 games against Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury are his most against any goalie, but it appears likely Filip Gustavsson will start Thursday. Ovechkin has scored twice in three games against Gustavsson.

Regardless of how Ovechkin fares at Minnesota on Thursday, his teammates are enjoying the ride with him.

“It’s kind of a rockstar tour right now a little bit, but he handles it so well,” Capitals forward Tom Wilson said. “I’ve been extremely proud to watch him day in and day out, just the pressure, the burden throughout the season to be in the thick of it and taking this on his shoulders while also being the captain of this team and making sure the team is doing well.

“So, it’s a lot of fun. I think everybody’s going to be able to tell their kids about it one day.”