Ovechkin scores No. 889, Jets edge Capitals in OT, clinch playoff berth

“I'm glad he got the goal, in the sense of getting closer to his goal,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said of Ovechkin's chase for the NHL record. “I'm not glad he got the goal — I'm glad he's getting close to whatever that number is. End of the day, that's him. It doesn't take much. The puck is on his stick, off his stick. I thought we did a really good job for most of the game of kind of limiting him, not a lot of chances, even on the power play. But I thought we did a really good job of staying over top of him. He doesn't need much time and space. At the end of the day, we got the two points. It is what it is. I was kind of hoping we could finish that one off in a 2-1 game, but we did a pretty good job on him.”

Ovechkin scored to tie the game 2-2 with 4:00 remaining in the third period, scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle to move within six goals of passing Gretzky (894).

“I think the beginning of the second we generate pretty good chances, and in the third you can see after when we’re down by one we’re kind of trying to make a push and we got rewarded,” Ovechkin said. “But it was a playoff game, like playoff mentality, physicality was there as well. So, yeah, it was a good one.”

Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway 1:28 into overtime to secure the win for Winnipeg, which had become the first team from the Western Conference to clinch a playoff berth once it earned one point for taking the game to overtime.

“This was a big challenge for us, and I believe they felt the same way in the other room,” Ehlers said. “And we played really well, I thought. When we got the pucks deep and worked down there, we got some zone time and kept them out of our zone. So, that's something that we want to keep doing against the rest of the teams that we've got coming up here because that's going to help us in the playoffs."