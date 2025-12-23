Episode 3 of 'Road To NHL Discover Winter Classic' premieres Tuesday

NEW YORK -- The third episode of “Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise” premieres today at 3:00 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcast on truTV and HBO Max. Fans in Canada can watch episode three on Sportsnet on Thursday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The series takes viewers behind-the-scenes as back-to-back Stanley Cup champions the Florida Panthers prepare to face the New York Rangers, who are undefeated in outdoor game appearances, in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 at loanDepot park in Miami.

Episode three features exclusive access to two of the League’s top goalies at team practice, two-time Stanley Cup champion Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida and 2022 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin in New York. Cameras spend an off day with Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell, who gets in the holiday spirit and goes on a golf cart tour in the Florida sunshine. Rangers forward Sam Carrick shows a sweet slice of life at home with his wife and three children as they cook with a key ingredient – maple syrup from the Carrick family business. The episode also highlights comeback wins for both teams as the stakes continue to rise with only a handful of games left before Florida and New York face off in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

Clips from episode three are available here on the NHL’s YouTube channel. Episodes one and two are available for on-demand viewing on HBO Max.