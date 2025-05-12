Color of Hockey: Fancy proving to be 'complete package' for Maine of ECHL

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, he profiles Ocean Fancy, a defenseman for Maine of the North American Hockey League and a commit to Tennessee State University’s NCAA Division I program.

Ocean Fancy laughed when asked about the source of the swagger he plays with as a defenseman for Maine of the North American Hockey League.

“You know it’s the name,” he said. “That’s got a lot to do with it, right?”

But Maine coach Nick Skerlick said the 21-year-old from East Orleans, Massachusetts, is more than just a colorful name, with his steady play on defense, offensive output, attitude and leadership all significant factors in Maine (35-18-4-2) finishing in third place in the NAHL East Division and reaching the best-of-5 division championship against Rochester.

After winning the series opener, Maine lost the next three and ultimately were eliminated in four games; Rochester prevailed 3-2 in the clinching game Saturday.

Fancy -- full name Ocean Storm Fancy -- was third among Maine defenseman with 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 53 regular-season games and added five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 playoff games, second among Maine players at the position.

“He was probably one of the best defensemen in the whole league in the first half of the year,” Skerlick said. “He’s a stay-at-home defenseman who makes elite breakout plays and is also good on the rush. He’s the complete package; he has offense, he has defense, he has skating ability and leadership qualities.”

Fancy’s name and hockey journey have roots in Indonesia, where his parents met. His mother, Lilik, was raised on the island of Java (the most populous island of Indonesia) and his father, Darren, was an avid surfer from Cape Cod who first visited Bali 30 years ago in search of challenging waves. The couple chose their son’s first and middle names because of their love of the ocean and because “He was kicking up a storm when she was pregnant,” Darren Fancy said.