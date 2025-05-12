Maple Leafs not overreacting to shutout loss at Panthers in Game 4

With Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET: CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN), the Maple Leafs will have two full days between games to figure out how to get back on track.

And change the optics of the series while they’re at it.

Having won the first two games on home ice, Toronto had the chance to stagger the defending champions with an overtime goal in Game 3 on Friday, a scenario which would have seen the Maple Leafs take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Instead, it was a goal from Brad Marchand that gave Florida a 5-4 victory on Friday and narrowed Toronto’s lead in the series to 2-1. It also gave the Panthers a chance to even the matchup with a win in Game 4 on Sunday.

Which is exactly what they did.

For the first time in the series, the Panthers looked like the team that has been to two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, one that swarms to the puck, keeps opposing shooters to the outside, and is backstopped by two-time Vezina Trophy winning goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 23 saves for the shutout.

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs looked like the team that had won just one playoff series since 2004 prior to this season, the same one that entered the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs having scored two goals or fewer in 13 of their previous 14 playoff games.

In a nutshell, we’ve seen this game before.

And it’s up Toronto to prove that the narrative of “same old Leafs” isn’t legitimate this time around.

At least encouragement can be gleaned from Woll’s game. He finished with 35 saves and kept his team in it after Carter Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal to give Florida a 1-0 lead at 15:45 of the first period.

Indeed, Woll’s heroics kept it a one-goal game and gave his team a chance until Panthers forward Sam Bennett provided an insurance goal at 12:09 of the third.

“Very rarely it’s going to be a walk in the park,” Woll said. “We’re expecting a long series. I think every time you go into a series with a team you expect a long series, and it’s going to go back and forth with the momentum shifts.”

In order for the Maple Leafs to get it to swing their way, it would help if forward Auston Matthews regained his scoring touch.

The Maple Leafs captain has been battling through an upper-body ailment for months and scored a career-low 33 goals during the regular season. He’s understandably taken a number of maintenance days between games and opted not to take part in the team’s morning skate on Sunday, yet he has grinded through any discomfort to play in each of Toronto’s 10 playoff games this spring.

Still, with zero goals and three assists in this series thus far, Toronto would get a significant boost if he could somehow start finding the back of the net, even if takes a lucky bounce in front of the net to get him going.

“I mean, the chances have been there,” Matthews said. “I’ve just got to do a better job of bearing down on them.”

Much like the entire team needs to do from a discipline standpoint.

“When you spend half the game in the (penalty) box, it’s hard to generate momentum,” he said. “It’s hard to generate energy and life for the bench.”

The Maple Leafs have until Wednesday to get those back.

Otherwise, a series they looked to have in the palm of their hand after the first two games might just slip away.