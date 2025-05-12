Sevigny devotes many miles to Quebec City Challenge Cup, Canadiens alumni charity game

PIERREFONDS, Quebec -- Goalies are creatures of routine, even superstition. Never is this in sharper focus than on an energy-conserving game day.

Breakfast, maybe a mid- or late-morning skate, a meeting or two, perhaps some video review, a meal, a nap then back to the arena, into a bubble of concentration for the game ahead.

And then there was game day for Richard Sevigny, who played goalie for the Montreal Canadiens alumni team in a charity exhibition at Sportplexe Pierrefonds on May 10.

Sevigny awoke before sunrise in Quebec City, 175 miles northeast of the 7 p.m. ET game. For six-plus hours in the provincial capital, he managed the Quebec Challenge Cup that he's organized since 1998, a huge tournament across many age divisions that spans five weekends on six rinks.

On Thursday, the 68-year-old loaded his car at home in Sorel, filling it with trophies, medals, his decades-old goaltending equipment and referee's jersey (in case he'd be needed to officiate, too) for a 130-mile drive northeast to Quebec City.